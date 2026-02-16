Ray J Performs With Blood Pouring From His Eyes and Patch on Chest After Revealing His Heart Turned 'Black'

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J gave a shockingly eerie performance for fans amid his medical struggles. The singer took the stage with blood streaming from his eyes and a patch on his chest on Saturday, February 14, in Shreveport, La. In a video from the concert, Ray J passed out roses to the crowd in honor of Valentine’s Day. Although he was wearing black sunglasses, blood could be seen pouring out of one of his eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J performed last night with his heart monitor, and fans assumed real blood was coming out of his eyes and chest. pic.twitter.com/Mi8L6xpf5F — livebitez (@livebitez) February 15, 2026 Source: @livebitez/X Ray J performed amid his medical struggles.

He later unzipped his neon orange jacket, revealing a chest monitor attached to his skin. Ahead of the performance, Ray J shared a video on Facebook, writing, "I’m putting my life on the line for this show!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @livebitez/X Ray J was previously hospitalized with pneumonia.

On January 7, the “Wait a Minute” artist was sent to the hospital, suffering from pneumonia and heart pain. A source close to Ray J said his X-rays and echocardiogram did not give any answers. On January 25, the musician provided an update on his health. "I want to thank everybody for praying for me," he expressed. "I was in a hospital. My heart's only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right. My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J Admitted He's Nearing Death

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @livebitez/X Ray J dealt with heart pain.

In an Instagram Live that same month, Ray J went as far as to claim, "2027 is definitely a wrap for me," noting that doctors told him he won’t live much longer. He explained how his heart turned "black" after years of drug and alcohol use that made him feel “invincible.” “I thought I was a big n----, so I was like, I can handle all the alcohol, I can handle all the Adderall, I can handle all the drugs, but I couldn’t. My s--- f----- up. It curved my time here…I f----- myself real bad,” he said, noting that he would drink “four or five bottles a day” and take “10 Addys.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J Tapped Brandy for Financial Assistance

Source: @livebitez/X Ray J wore a chest monitor during his concert.

The singer admitted that Brandy helped him handle expenses during that difficult time. “Shoutout to Brandy for looking out for me. She paid my bills for me for the rest of the year. My sister paid my bills for the rest of the year,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J's 'Baby Mama' Is Keeping Him 'Straight'

Source: MEGA Brandy took care of Ray J's medical bills.