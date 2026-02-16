Ray J Performs With Blood Pouring From His Eyes and Patch on Chest After Revealing His Heart Turned 'Black'
Feb. 16 2026, Updated 4:53 p.m. ET
Ray J gave a shockingly eerie performance for fans amid his medical struggles.
The singer took the stage with blood streaming from his eyes and a patch on his chest on Saturday, February 14, in Shreveport, La.
In a video from the concert, Ray J passed out roses to the crowd in honor of Valentine’s Day. Although he was wearing black sunglasses, blood could be seen pouring out of one of his eyes.
He later unzipped his neon orange jacket, revealing a chest monitor attached to his skin.
Ahead of the performance, Ray J shared a video on Facebook, writing, "I’m putting my life on the line for this show!!"
On January 7, the “Wait a Minute” artist was sent to the hospital, suffering from pneumonia and heart pain. A source close to Ray J said his X-rays and echocardiogram did not give any answers.
On January 25, the musician provided an update on his health.
"I want to thank everybody for praying for me," he expressed. "I was in a hospital. My heart's only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right. My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me.”
Ray J Admitted He's Nearing Death
- Ray J Shares 'Miracle' Health Update After 'Almost Dying' From Heart Issues
- Bedridden Ray J, 45, May Go to Crisis-Stricken Haiti to Treat His 'Black Heart' After Doctors Told Him He Has Just Months to Live
- Jamie Foxx Reveals He's 'Filled With Nothing But Pure Joy' After First One-Man Show Since Health Scare
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In an Instagram Live that same month, Ray J went as far as to claim, "2027 is definitely a wrap for me," noting that doctors told him he won’t live much longer. He explained how his heart turned "black" after years of drug and alcohol use that made him feel “invincible.”
“I thought I was a big n----, so I was like, I can handle all the alcohol, I can handle all the Adderall, I can handle all the drugs, but I couldn’t. My s--- f----- up. It curved my time here…I f----- myself real bad,” he said, noting that he would drink “four or five bottles a day” and take “10 Addys.”
Ray J Tapped Brandy for Financial Assistance
The singer admitted that Brandy helped him handle expenses during that difficult time.
“Shoutout to Brandy for looking out for me. She paid my bills for me for the rest of the year. My sister paid my bills for the rest of the year,” he said.
Ray J's 'Baby Mama' Is Keeping Him 'Straight'
Additionally, Ray J is planning on having his family hold him accountable.
"My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight. If they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it," he said, referencing his on-again, off-again partner, Princess Love. "I did my part here. And d---, when it's all done, burn me, don't bury me."