Bravo Pulls Plug on New International 'Real Housewives' Show After 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Flop, Source Reveals
A new Real Housewives franchise is dead in the water, according to an insider who exclusively spoke with OK!.
“There were rumors about The Real Housewives of Toronto coming,” a source shared, “and a pilot episode was even commissioned.”
Unfortunately, Bravo decided to scrap plans for the show due to one of their other Real Housewives iterations.
Why Bravo Canceled 'The Real Housewives of Toronto'
“With The Real Housewives of Dubai not being well received, the network decided to pull the plug and not go forward with Toronto,” the insider added. “They are going to keep focusing on franchises in the United States and not internationally.” When questioned about the forthcoming Real Housewives of London, the insider pointed out that the series is not being produced by Bravo, but rather Hayu. Bravo will be airing a forthcoming season of Ladies of London, but that does not fall under the Real Housewives umbrella.
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Put on Pause
In early November 2024, a media outlet confirmed The Real Housewives of Dubai was being put on pause — which the cast only knew a few days prior. It was the first international iteration of the show, but Season 2 only averaged 291,000 viewers per episode. While live ratings don’t mean as much as they used to, as many people stream shows, it’s likely if Bravo put the show on pause, the streaming viewership wasn’t great either.
While The Real Housewives of Toronto isn’t happening, Housewives fans have a new iteration to look forward to with the forthcoming Real Housewives of Rhode Island.
Dolores Catania Is Joining 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island'
As OK! exclusively confirmed, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania will be joining the show in some capacity, as she is real-life friends with one of the main cast members.
“She’s going to rent a summer house there and will be a friend of the Housewives,” multiple sources confirmed, with one adding, “No one knows what the future holds in terms of her being there, as she could inevitably become a full-time cast member and move to Rhode Island if she takes off on that show.”
Another insider shared it would be "weird" if Catania "didn’t show up” due to her aforementioned friendship.
A Long-Term Guest
“She’s more like a long-term guest,” the source elaborated. “She may come on for events in the beginning and/or at the end. They aren’t building the show around her being a large part of it, but she’s definitely going to be involved for sure.”
Real Housewives of Rhode Island filming is expected to begin at the end of the month.
Bravo doesn't comment on casting decisions.