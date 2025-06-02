Bravo's 4 New Shows in 2025: Everything to Know

Bravo has unveiled its full 2025 lineup of programs, including four new shows!

"Bravo fans, rejoice, we have all the details on a whole slate of upcoming Bravo shows, both new and returning," the network announced on May 7.

The statement continued, "Bravo will be keeping fans entertained with a complete docket of programming to fulfill all your TV viewing needs, from high drama in high fashion to friends navigating all the changes life throws their way. We're also making sure to throw in plenty of antics and laughs for good measure."

The four new shows coming to Bravo are The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Ladies of London, The Valley Persian Style and Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.

RHORI is the 11th installment in the Real Housewives franchise, joining The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of D.C., The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Andy Cohen serves as an executive producer alongside Barry Poznick, Lucilla D'Agostino, Joseph Ferraro and Jen McClure-Metz. RHORI is produced by Evolution Media.