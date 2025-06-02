Bravo's 4 New Shows in 2025: Everything to Know
'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island'
Bravo has unveiled its full 2025 lineup of programs, including four new shows!
"Bravo fans, rejoice, we have all the details on a whole slate of upcoming Bravo shows, both new and returning," the network announced on May 7.
The statement continued, "Bravo will be keeping fans entertained with a complete docket of programming to fulfill all your TV viewing needs, from high drama in high fashion to friends navigating all the changes life throws their way. We're also making sure to throw in plenty of antics and laughs for good measure."
The four new shows coming to Bravo are The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Ladies of London, The Valley Persian Style and Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.
RHORI is the 11th installment in the Real Housewives franchise, joining The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of D.C., The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and The Real Housewives of Dallas.
Andy Cohen serves as an executive producer alongside Barry Poznick, Lucilla D'Agostino, Joseph Ferraro and Jen McClure-Metz. RHORI is produced by Evolution Media.
'Ladies of London'
After previously airing on Bravo for three seasons, Ladies of London will conquer the network once more.
"Ladies of London is back with a new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites," the official announcement for the show reads. "As tradition clashes with the fast-paced globalized world, these power players redefine what it means to be a woman of status in one of the most iconic cities in the world. Here connections are currency and the crown isn’t the only thing up for grabs."
BBC Studios produces the revival, with Ryan O'Dowd, Krystal Whitney, Craig Turner, and Barrie Bernstein serving as executive producers.
'The Valley Persian Style'
Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Mercedes "MJ" Javid will also be on board The Valley Persian Style, a decade after they starred on Shahs of Sunset.
According to the announcement, the three celebrities "share an unbreakable bond" due to their years of "friendship, fiery clashes and the kind of history that never fades."
The synopsis adds, "They also share a deep connection to their Persian culture, something that runs just as strong in the group of friends they now call family. As they take on the next stage of life in the Valley, their world is bigger, their circle is bolder and their challenges are more real than ever. As we'll see, their next chapter in life isn't quieter, it's just more complicated."
The Valley Persian Style is produced by 32 Flavors and executive produced by Alex Baskin, Jenn Levy, Brian McCarthy, Jeff Festa, Joe Kingsley, Ian Gelfand and Lauren Simms.
'Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition'
Produced by Truly Original, Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition will feature some of Bravo's Real Housewives swapping families to experience different dynamics.
"When a 'Real Housewife' takes off her stilettos and steps into a real housewife's shoes, all bets are off as two of entertainment's most iconic franchises are mashed up, leading to laugh-out-loud moments, personal epiphanies and an opportunity to see if the grass is truly greener," Bravo said of the new show.
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition executive producers are Lauren Eskelin, Glenda Hersh, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Rebecca Hertz, Jamie Jakimo, Jennifer Lane and Steven Weinstock.