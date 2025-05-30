In the eye-catching shots, Glanville wore nothing but a towel around her waist, with her friend James Maas cleverly positioned to block her chest as she lounged with her favorite drink in hand.

“Sometimes you need a helping hand from a friend! … that’s why I picked up my @usualwines - go get some and use my link 🫶🏻💅 🍷,” she captioned the post.