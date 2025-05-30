'Real Housewives' Star Brandi Glanville Shocks Fans With Topless Photo
Brandi Glanville definitely knows how to grab attention.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum surprised her followers with a bold Instagram post, where she shared a string of topless pics while sipping white wine.
In the eye-catching shots, Glanville wore nothing but a towel around her waist, with her friend James Maas cleverly positioned to block her chest as she lounged with her favorite drink in hand.
“Sometimes you need a helping hand from a friend! … that’s why I picked up my @usualwines - go get some and use my link 🫶🏻💅 🍷,” she captioned the post.
She kept the vibe playful, accessorizing with a heart-shaped necklace and a delicate bracelet, flashing a big smile while Maas made goofy faces behind her.
Glanville went totally makeup-free and let her wet, freshly showered blonde hair hang loose for the shoot.
Fans filled the comments section with mixed reactions.
“I think this is fun! Why not? 🔥,” one fan cheered, while another wrote, “GIRL...YOU LOOK AMAZEBALLS...GORGEOUS ❤️.”
- Bikini-Clad Brandi Glanville Called 'Stunning' as She Flaunts Her Butt Amid Facial Disfigurement Crisis
- Brandi Glanville's Transformation Amid Parasite Drama: Before and After Photos
- Brandi Glanville's Shocking Transformation: See How 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star's Appearance Has Drastically Changed Over the Years
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
But not everyone was on board with the risqué moment.
“I want to root for you, but then you do s--- like this. Embarrassing for your kids…” someone commented, while another added: “And you’re a mom! Can you imagine how the kids feel? Lol.”
One user chimed in, writing, “I’m raising a red flag for you, Brandi. 🚩🚩🚩Get some better friends around you who actually care about your reputation. Take care ❤️.”
The topless post comes shortly after Glanville made headlines for another viral moment — this time while rocking a pink bikini with leopard print and hanging out with adult entertainer Alexis Texas.
In one of the photos, Texas balanced a glass of wine on her booty cheek while Glanville, hiding behind sunglasses, kept things cheeky.
“Having the best time with ma girl @brandiglanville,” Texas captioned the post. “She came for the pod and stayed for the vibes — new bestie alert 🚨 💅 also go check her content in her bio 💋.”
Lately, Glanville’s also been dealing with some serious health stuff. She revealed she’s been battling a facial parasite and recently underwent a 4D laser facelift with stem cell specialist Dr. Joy Kong.
“Oh Brandi got a facelift!” she joked on her podcast. “But it's not, it's a laser, guys and it doesn't — it takes like… an hour and it's not painful. I've had every laser under the sun done. I am a beauty junkie. So I was like, ‘This is genius. How come no one has done this before?’”
She also opened up about her long history with Botox.
“I’ve been doing Botox since I was 20,” she shared. Though she admitted her face was “overfilled at one point,” she hasn’t touched Botox in two years.
“I really feel like the 4D facelift helped tighten the skin even around my eyes,” she added.
The blonde babe’s health scare made headlines back on April 23, when she posted on X that she’d been rushed to the ER at Kaiser Permanente. She said she “could not get out of bed” and that her head and neck “would not move for four hours.”