Bikini-Clad Brandi Glanville Called 'Stunning' as She Flaunts Her Butt Amid Facial Disfigurement Crisis
Brandi Glanville has been having a rough time health-wise as of late, but new pics shared on Instagram show her looking radiant.
In the pics, Glanville, who sported a pink bikini with leopard print, was seen hanging with adult entertainment star Alexis Texas, who balanced a glass of wine on her butt cheek in one of the shots. Glanville kept her face covered with sunglasses.
“Having the best time with ma girl @brandiglanville,” Texas captioned the post. “She came for the pod and stayed for the vibes — new bestie alert 🚨 💅 also go check her content in her bio 💋.”
Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to compliment Glanville.
“Girl, you are rocking that hot bod for real!” one Instagram user wrote. “You’re stunning.”
Others complimented the women as “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”
Glanville, who has been battling a facial parasite, underwent a 4D laser facelift recently with stem cell specialist Dr. Joy Kong.
- Brandi Glanville Using Red Light Device to Help Get Rid of Face 'Worm' Amid Health Crisis
- 'What the H--- Happened?': Brandi Glanville Shocks Fans With New Face After Parasite Left Her Disfigured — Photos
- Brandi Glanville's Shocking Transformation: See How 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star's Appearance Has Drastically Changed Over the Years
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Oh Brandi got a facelift!” Glanville shared on her podcast. “But it's not, it's a laser, guys and it doesn't — it takes like… an hour and it's not painful. I've had every laser under the sun done. I am a beauty junkie. So I've was like, ‘This is genius. How come no one has done this before?’”
Glanville admitted she has been doing Botox injections since she “was 20,” and though her face was “overfilled at one point,” she hasn’t had Botox in two years.
“I really feel like the 4D facelift helped tighten the skin even around my eyes,” she added.
On April 23, Glanville shared on social media platform X she’d taken an ambulance to the Kaiser Permanente Emergency Room after she “could not get out of bed” and her head and neck “would not move for four hours.”
As OK! reported in February, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was using a red light device to assist with the ongoing issues with her face.
While appearing on Instagram Live, the blonde beauty was spotted rolling the device on her skin. Glanville previously claimed her facial issues were being caused by a parasite or infection. When a fan asked if the “worm” in her face was gone, she insisted it is not, which is why she is using the red light device.
Glanville has been open about her facial issues for quite some time, explaining in a December 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight she’s spent around $70,000 trying to get to the bottom of what's going on.