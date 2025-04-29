Bikini-Clad Brandi Glanville Called 'Stunning' as She Flaunts Her Butt Amid Facial Disfigurement Crisis

In the pics, Glanville, who sported a pink bikini with leopard print, was seen hanging with adult entertainment star Alexis Texas, who balanced a glass of wine on her butt cheek in one of the shots. Glanville kept her face covered with sunglasses.

“Having the best time with ma girl @brandiglanville,” Texas captioned the post. “She came for the pod and stayed for the vibes — new bestie alert 🚨 💅 also go check her content in her bio 💋.”

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to compliment Glanville.