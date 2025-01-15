or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Brandi Glanville
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'My Life Has Been Taken Away From Me': Brandi Glanville Makes Heartbreaking Confession as Facial Paralysis Battle Continues

Photo of Brandi Glanville
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville has spent $80,000 dealing with her facial issues.

By:

Jan. 15 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has been undergoing a battle with facial paralysis for over a year now — and she exclusively talked with OK! about how her health crisis is impacting her life.

Photo of Brandi Glanville
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville revealed she 'hates' her health battle.

“I really just hate this,” Glanville somberly shared. “Two years of my life have been taken away from me.” Hopeful she “might be able to get her life back,” she explained there are so many things in life she is missing due to her ongoing medical battle. “I want to be out,” Glanville explained. “I want a boyfriend. I want to be dancing. I want to be doing photoshoots. I want to be working.”

Photo of Brandi Glanville
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville shared she is hopeful she can get her life back.

The former Bravo reality star detailed not having work for the last two years has “really hurt her.”

Glanville shared one silver lining, though, adding she is “still going to doctors” and finally thinks she is “getting to the bottom” of what’s been going on.

Speaking out on her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast on January 13, she stated she’s “sick of being sick.”

MORE ON:
Brandi Glanville

Photo of Brandi Glanville
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville noted she is 'sick of being sick.'

“I'm sick of hearing myself complain,” she continued. “I’m sick of everything. I'm sick of the way I look. I'm sick of, like, just hiding out in my house.”

She said she spent $70,000 trying to resolve her health issues, which included a procedure to have her fillers dissolved, in addition to undergoing a therapeutic sound wave treatment.

“I'm sick of being sick,” Glanville reiterated. “So if it bothers you and you're my friend and you call me and tell me we have to get over this, like, sick talk, I agree. I would like to get over the sickness altogether.”

Photo of Brandi Glanville
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville detailed the mental toll her health crisis is taking on her.

While she previously mentioned a parasite possibly being in her face, Glanville told Page Six on December 19, 2024, she isn't quite sure what is going on.

“The pain is more mental than anything, because I have been hiding and going through a deep, deep depression,” The Traitors alum said. “Even if I could work now, at this point, I couldn’t. So it’s just been a really rough two years for me.”

Glanville also shared she wears a mask around her children because her face “scared them” a couple of times.

