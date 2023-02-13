Real1 Slams Mance Warner With Flying Drop Kick In 'MLW Underground Wrestling' — Watch The Video!

This week's round opens with Real1 launching himself at Warner with a flying drop kick in an exclusive sneak peek obtained by OK!. Without giving him a moment to recover, Real1 quickly shoves his opponent up against the corner of the ring, climbs onto the ropes and begins pummeling the other man with punches.

"Something about Real1, he's a lot smarter than people give him credit for," the announcer can be heard commenting in the background. "Yeah, he's very skilled. He's smart. He's cunning. He's conniving. He's shifty. He's shady."