Major League Wrestling Champ Alex Hammerstone Faces Off Against Former Football Star E.J. Nduka In New Show — Watch The Video

The moment the bell rings, Nduka charges at the referee holding Hammerstone's world title belt and smacks it into his opponent's head, knocking the champ to the ground. As the ref starts to kneel down next to the fallen man, the former football player appears to scream angrily in his face.

However, Hammerstone proves he's not down for the count yet when he stands up and abruptly lifts Nduka in the air, slamming him against the ropes on the opposite end of the ring.

The clip ends with the current champ yet again lifting the professional athlete into the air, seemingly moments away from ending the brutal match.