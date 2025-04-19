Reba McEntire Eyes Dua Lipa Collab: 'She Respects Her Talent So Much'
Country music royalty Reba McEntire is ready to take a musical leap, as she expressed her desire to team up with pop sensation Dua Lipa.
The three-time Grammy winner is a bona fide fan of Lipa, having recently recorded her own rendition of "Don't Start Now."
"Reba didn't just choose to cover Dua's song out of thin air, she's a huge fan and they're actually friends,” an insider told Life & Style.
It's no secret that the Queen of Country doesn't just dive into any artist's catalog; her song choices are curated with care, given her impressive history of covering tracks from major stars like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.
"She respects Dua's talent so much and she thinks it would be super fun to collaborate with her in some way," the source revealed. "She's throwing out different ideas, including doing a song together."
But not everyone is dishing out warm fuzzies. While fans cheer McEntire on, her decision to explore pop tunes is raising a few eyebrows. A recent TikTok of McEntire belting out Lipa's hit at the Florida Strawberry Festival sparked a heated debate among online users.
"Y'all better leave Reba ALONE in these comments!!!! Let my girl have fun!" one defender declared, while another fired back,
"These comments aren't passing the vibe check. That's REBA y'all leave her alone she can sing whatever she wants for fun. Y'all could NEVER." Even her classic anthem "I'm a Survivor" got tossed into the fray, as some fans voiced their support, saying, "Dang y'all hating on a single mom who's working two jobs just trying to have fun at her first job."
Beyond a possible chart-topping collaboration, McEntire's friendly offer extends to acting, too! According to sources, her hit show Happy's Place is the perfect platform for Lipa to flex her comedic chops.
"Dua's done some acting and wants to do more so Reba is also throwing around the idea of having her come on as a guest star on the next season of her sitcom," the insider shared. "They haven't started filming yet so there's room to get her involved, even if it's just for a small part."
And let's not forget, Lipa is linked to the film world—rumor has it she's engaged to actor Callum Turner, although neither has made it official just yet.
"Obviously, it would have to fit into Dua's schedule but there's definitely interest there," the insider added.
"Acting is something Dua has been expanding into, she's done a few things as far as films go but she hasn't done comedy and she's naturally very funny, so Reba thinks this could be a great chance for her to show the world how multi-talented she is," the insider noted.