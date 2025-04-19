Reba McEntire Eyes Dua Lipa Collab: 'She Respects Her Talent So Much'

Country music royalty Reba McEntire is ready to take a musical leap, as she expressed her desire to team up with pop sensation Dua Lipa.

The three-time Grammy winner is a bona fide fan of Lipa, having recently recorded her own rendition of "Don't Start Now."

"Reba didn't just choose to cover Dua's song out of thin air, she's a huge fan and they're actually friends,” an insider told Life & Style.