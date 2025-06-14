Reba McEntire Would Say 'I Do' If Boyfriend Rex Linn Pops the Question!
In late March, country music legend Reba McEntire celebrated her 70th birthday surrounded by fans and family at a concert in Connecticut. The starlet's loved ones surprised her with a cake on stage, inviting the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" in joyful unison.
Life couldn't be better for McEntire. "I think I am the happiest I've ever been," she recently shared with Extra, crediting her partner and Happy's Place costar, Rex Linn, for her bliss.
"He's the love of my life and we have so much fun together," she said. "He supports me, I support him. We really love working together, hanging out together, whatever we do together, we have fun."
Rather than slowing down, McEntire is ramping up her career. In early May, she hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards for the 18th time. Meanwhile, she is in preproduction for a film adaptation of The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion, based on Fannie Flagg's novel, in which she plans to star. Additionally, McEntire is returning as a coach for season 28 of The Voice this fall.
That's not all — on May 9, she released the single "Trailblazer" featuring Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert.
"I remember listening to it in the dressing room. I couldn't find a flaw in it, not a word," McEntire told Billboard about the new track, which was crafted by the younger artists. "It was that great. I was very emotional when I heard it."
Hailing from Oklahoma, McEntire has always been open with her emotions, a trait that has endeared her to loyal fans who have stayed by her side through life's ups and downs.
"I thank God for the fans," she shared with Variety. "They are people who travel, spend their hard-earned money to buy tickets, to buy albums. They're faithful … If you don't have the fans, you might as well be singing in the shower because they're the ones that put food on our tables."
So when McEntire and Linn marked their couple anniversary in January, she made sure to notify her fans first.
"Celebrating five years of tater tots this week!" she posted on Instagram, affectionately referring to their cute nicknames for each other.
Linn calls her "Tater Tot," while she calls him "Sugar Tot."
The two first met on the set of The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw in 1991, but their romance blossomed later on the set of Young Sheldon.
According to a close friend, they have never been happier. "Reba knows a good man is hard to find and no one is perfect, but she says Rex gets her like no other man ever has. He's funny, loyal, down-to-earth, a real gentleman, and best of all, he isn't about the drama. All the traits Reba has ever wanted in a partner."
Although McEntire has joked about Linn's penchant for rehearsals being a bit trying, she treasures their morning routine.
"Every morning we have 'coffee camp,' and so, I'll go get the coffee and he's got a script," she said during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "And I'm like, 'Can't we have coffee first?'"
The source added that if "Rex got down on one knee, she'd say yes," but marriage isn't essential for McEntire's happiness.
"I've been married twice. After the second one dissolved, I don't have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or a ring," she told E! News. "I'm truly committed to Rex, so if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before, so if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."