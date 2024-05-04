Reba McEntire Feels 'She’s Met Her True Soulmate' in Boyfriend Rex Linn: 'She Wants the Fairy Tale'

McEntire and the actor, 67, first met around three decades ago, but things didn't turn romantic until they reconnected in 2020 after the red-headed superstar appeared on his show Young Sheldon.

"It was just like a magnet," she recalled of their first date. "We didn't get to see each other from January 'til June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time. We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020."