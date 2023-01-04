Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart Spark Reconciliation Rumors By Holding Hands 5 Years After Split
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart seem to be starting a new chapter of their relationship in 2023.
On Sunday, January 1, the Euphoria actor and the Urban Legend star sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted holding hands in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, an outing that came nearly five years after announcing their decision to end their 14-year marriage.
In the photos, Dane, who rocked a white T-shirt paired with green and white shorts, clutched the hand of his estranged spouse, who wore a red sundress with dark sunglasses, while they exited a boat before grabbing a meal together during their family vacation.
“First day of 2023 was pretty stellar and the whales 🐳 came to say hi ! Have a beautiful day friends ❣️," the model captioned a video shared to Instagram from their trip.
The seemingly rekindled flames, who share daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 11, previously sent the rumor mill into overdrive this summer after Gayheart shared photos of the Grey's Anatomy alum during their brood's summer holiday in Europe. “This is us, family vacay 2022 🇫🇷🥳❣️#familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome#eurodanes,” she captioned the slew of snaps.
Just one month later, the Hollywood stars were spotted together once again at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.
After tying the knot in October 2004, Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking joint custody of their two daughters.
“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” the duo said in an official statement announcing their initial plans to end their union. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to coparent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”
However, she and the Marley & Me star never made efforts to finalize the split.