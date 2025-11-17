or
Rebecca Gayheart Discusses 'Super Complicated' Situation With Ex Eric Dane Amid ALS Fight

Rebecca Gayheart will always support Eric Dane.
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Gayheart will always support Eric Dane.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Rebecca Gayheart is standing by her ex-husband Eric Dane while he battles his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis no matter what.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 54, got candid on the November 17 episode of the “Broad Ideas” podcast, where she discussed how her family is rallying around him despite their separation.

Eric Dane Announced His ALS Diagnosis in April 2025

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart share two daughters together.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart share two daughters together.

Gayheart and the Grey's Anatomy star, 53, share daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, and married in 2004. However, they have yet to be legally divorced and split in 2017. Dane announced he was battling ALS in April and is now wheelchair-bound.

She noted on the episode that co-parenting, as well as his illness, has created a “super complicated” situation for her.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart have been separated for eight years.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart have been separated for eight years.

“We’ve been separated for eight years. The kids live with me 100 percent of the time. There’s been lots of just stuff, other stuff,” Gayheart revealed. “I try to stay optimistic, though, about it all. I’m trying to learn from it and [be a] role model for them [for] how to go through something like this, which is really hard.”

The Urban Legend star added: “I don’t know if I’m doing it well or if I’m doing it in the wrong way or the right way. I’m just showing up. I’m showing up, and I’m trying to be there for them. I guess time will tell.”

Eric and Rebecca Gayheart Married in 2004

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart wed in 2004.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart wed in 2004.

She also shared that she often tells her daughters “we show up for people no matter what" as Dane "is our family."

"He is your father,” Gayheart said. "We show up, and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace and just get through it.”

Gayheart first filed for divorce from Dane in February 2018, but she filed to request a dismissal of the petition this past March.

Eric Lost Function in His Right Arm

The 'Euphoria' star revealed his ALS diagnosis in early 2025.
Source: MEGA

The 'Euphoria' star revealed his ALS diagnosis in early 2025.

The Marley & Me actor discussed his illness with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America back in June, noting that he was experiencing weakness in his right hand.

He shared that he was beginning to lose function in his right arm and how the left side was working normally for the time being. In September, his speech was starting to slur.

The Euphoria star also missed out on a surprise Emmys appearance over the summer due to his sickness, as he was set to reunite with Grey's Anatomy costar Jesse Williams.

