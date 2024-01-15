Rebecca Romijn Admits She Was 'Blindsided' by John Stamos' Harsh Comments About Their Marriage in Actor's Tell-All Memoir

The Full House star's tome, called If You Would Have Told Me, shared a glimpse into their failed relationship.

“My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too,” Stamos said. “I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years.”

“In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her,” he added. “I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it [in the book], because it’s one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, ‘None.’”