Rebecca Romijn Admits She Was 'Blindsided' by John Stamos' Harsh Comments About Their Marriage in Actor's Tell-All Memoir
Rebecca Romijn broke her silence on John Stamos' memoir, which was released in October.
In the tome, the actress, 51, who was married to Stamos, 60, for six years, was painted in a bad light.
“I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually. I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that’s all I really want to say about it," she told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview that aired on Sunday, January 14.
The Full House star's tome, called If You Would Have Told Me, shared a glimpse into their failed relationship.
“My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too,” Stamos said. “I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years.”
“In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her,” he added. “I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it [in the book], because it’s one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, ‘None.’”
Stamos also claimed that one of the reasons they didn't work out was because Romijn was destined to be a star while his big break didn't come as quickly as he would have liked.
"As I'm lifting Rebecca up, I'm losing myself," he alleged.
"She makes it clear that I'm the TV guy and she's the newly minted star. … Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it," the Big Shot actor penned. "But through all that, there's zero talk about having kids and starting a family."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty's now-husband, Jerry O'Connell, declared he's chosen to stay out of the drama.
"My wife's ex-husband recently wrote a biography, and it referred to my wife in a negative manner. And a lot of people have asked me about that in press, and it would be easy for me to say, 'Screw you, how dare you ask me that?'" O'Connell admitted on The Talk in November, however, he knows it would only "be bringing the attention to a situation that I don't want to feed into."
One month later, he defended his wife on the talk show. "It's a little scary," O'Connell said of the dad-of-one. "People gotta make a living, I guess. It just happens."