11 Photos of Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Transformation
2013
Rebel Wilson opted for casual wear when she flew from New South Wales, Australia, to Los Angeles, Calif. She donned a Dartmouth College sweater, dark blue skinny jeans and black suede loafers.
2014
The Super Fun Night star attended the Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York wearing her black dress with lace detail. She also showed up with her blonde hair tied in a bouffant hairdo that completed her look.
2015
Wilson donned a black and pink get-up at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards at the Nokia Theatre. She matched her two-tone cape with a pair of pink stilettos that unleashed her girly side even more.
When she made headlines for wearing angel wings at another event, she reminded women that wings are not only meant for the Victoria's Secret runway.
"Even though they are called 'models,' they're not the best people to model yourself after," she said. "I'd like to encourage other girls to think that way, which is why I put that word on my butt. It's about what's up here [points to her head] and not what's here [points to her bottom]."
2016
The 5th Annual Australians In Film Awards Gala in Los Angeles, Calif., welcomed Australian actors and actresses who established an empire abroad. Wilson arrived in her jaw-dropping glam look, featuring her loose blonde curls and bright, sparkly gown.
2017
She rocked a red outfit again at the Pitch Perfect 3 world premiere. She stunned the attendees in a red off-shoulder dress filled with sequins, and she complemented her look with a slogan clutch with the words "YES!" and "NO!" on each side.
2018
Givenchy Couture received massive praise from Wilson for being size-inclusive, and she became one of the first women to experience the change in the fashion industry.
"I could be wrong but Givenchy normally makes sample sizes, and obviously, I'm not sample size," Wilson told People. "I don't know if they've ever made a plus-size couture dress before, they may have, but my stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, told me, 'This is a massive deal.' She's never heard of them doing something like this.'"
2019
Wilson rocked her burgundy dress that highlighted her curves as she appeared at the Isn't It Romantic premiere in Los Angeles.
During the same year, she visited her fertility doctor, who told her they could harvest and freeze her eggs if she lost weight. She told People that she was taken aback by the comment at first; however, the realization soon hit her.
"He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight," she continued. "It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that inspired me to get healthier."
2020
The Senior Year producer announced that 2020 would be her year of health, and she started showing a little progress when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Wilson started her journey by walking more and changing her diet.
"I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" she said.
2021
Before 2021 ended, Wilson left everyone shocked with her weight loss transformation. She showed off the result of her year of health journey, including when she appeared at the AACTA Awards at the Sydney Opera House.
In her interview with BBC, she revealed that her management team initially did not support her fitness journey.
"And they were like, 'Why? Why would you wanna do that?'" she recounted. "Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."
By this year, she already lost more than 80 pounds.
2022
Wilson stole the show at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 15, 2022, when she wore a velvet black dress that emphasized her healthier and fitter physique.
She also delivered another inspiring message to her followers, who also started their fitness journey.
"But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you, just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself," she reminded her fans in a post featuring a bikini snap. "Be the best version of you."
Wilson revealed that she gained 3 kilograms during a vacation.
2023
The Senior Year star looked slimmer than ever when she posed in a silk emerald green dress to match her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, at the Cannes Film Festival.