11 Photos of Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Transformation

Rebel Wilson opted for casual wear when she flew from New South Wales, Australia, to Los Angeles, Calif. She donned a Dartmouth College sweater, dark blue skinny jeans and black suede loafers.

The Super Fun Night star attended the Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York wearing her black dress with lace detail. She also showed up with her blonde hair tied in a bouffant hairdo that completed her look.

Wilson donned a black and pink get-up at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards at the Nokia Theatre. She matched her two-tone cape with a pair of pink stilettos that unleashed her girly side even more.

When she made headlines for wearing angel wings at another event, she reminded women that wings are not only meant for the Victoria's Secret runway.

"Even though they are called 'models,' they're not the best people to model yourself after," she said. "I'd like to encourage other girls to think that way, which is why I put that word on my butt. It's about what's up here [points to her head] and not what's here [points to her bottom]."