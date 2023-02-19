Rebel Wilson Announces Her Fairytale Engagement To New Fiancé Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson announced fairytale Disney proposal to now fiancé Ramona Agruma via Instagram on Sunday, February 19.
The Pitch Perfect actress said, “We said YES! 💗💗” alongside a photo of her and the sustainable fashion designer. The adorable snapshot showcased Agruma’s latest diamond ring, while the pair held hands and kissed.
In addition, the couple is pictured in front of the Cinderella’s castle surrounded by rose petals and bouquets. The comedian added, “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”
Since the writer publicized her betrothal, fans have shown their support of the couple in the comments.
“CONGRATULATIONS to you beautiful pair ❤️😍❤️ love wins,” one user gushed. Others seemed to be unaware of Wilson’s relationship with Agruma, “WHAT?! WHEN DID SHE COME OUT IM SO CONFUSED 🤔 CONGRATS REBEL!!! MAY YOU BOTH HAVE JOY AND HAPPINESS IN LOVE 💕.”
The match began secretly dating at the end of 2021. The Bridesmaids star did not reveal their relationship status until June of 2022.
“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson captioned a picture of the two.
This is not the only exciting life change for the What to Expect When You’re Expecting alum. In November, Wilson became the mother of baby girl Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate.
As OK! previously reported, the new mother gushed about her pride and joy, sharing, "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗."
“I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" she penned at the time.
