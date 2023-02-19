Rebel Wilson Announces Her Fairytale Engagement To New Fiancé Ramona Agruma

In addition, the couple is pictured in front of the Cinderella’s castle surrounded by rose petals and bouquets. The comedian added, “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

Since the writer publicized her betrothal, fans have shown their support of the couple in the comments.