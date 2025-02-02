'Desperate' Kris Jenner Is 'Trying to Light a Fire' Under Recluse Son Rob Kardashian to 'Get Him to Start Living Again': 'The Biggest Heartbreak of Her Life'
It looks like Kris Jenner is doing everything she can her son, Rob Kardashian, out and about again.
“Kris is trying to light a fire under Rob to get him to start living life again, she never imagined when he stepped back from the show that he’d still be hiding out at home all these years later,” an insider dished.
“It’s the biggest heartbreak of her life,” the source added, “and she’s desperate to convince him to come out of his shell.”
After Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped, the 37-year-old star, who shares daughter Dream, 8, with ex Blac Chyna, took a step back from the spotlight, unlike his sisters.
“Rob lives for his little girl, Dream,” the source shared. “She’s the absolute center of his world, and he spends most of his time with her either at his house or over at Khloé’s.”
However, “When Khloé [Kardashian] wants to take the kids out anywhere, 99 percent of the time Rob refuses to go," the insider said, noting that Rob is “terrified of being out in public and getting recognized or photographed.”
Now, the momager, 69, “wants him to start making more appearances,” the first source said, adding, “She’s sure it will be good for his state of mind to be out and about more and even participate more in the show because the fans really want to see him.”
“She says he’ll be shocked by how excited everyone will be and how positive it will be for him overall. She would love to see him start posting more on social media, too," they continued.
The Good American co-founder previously spoke about how she looks after her brother.
"Rob doesn't have a father figure in his life. When Bruce [now Caitlyn Jenner] was around, he was great, but he was going through his own things that none of us understood at the time. Lamar [Odom] was [Rob's father figure]. Once Lamar left – and it's not Lamar's fault at all – I think Rob didn't know where to go. He was like, 'I don't have guidance anymore.' It's sad, because he's only wasting his life more and more," she told People in 2015.
