A Fresh Start!Reese Witherspoon & Husband Jim Toth Fleeing Hollywood Life To Save Their Marriage, Spills Source
Getting out of dodge. Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth are saying goodbye to their Hollywood life to start anew in Nashville — and to save their marriage.
After The Morning Show star admitted in 2020 that she often felt "totally overwhelmed" as a working wife and mom amid her bustling L.A. life, she and her talent agent husband decided they were ready to start a new chapter.
It seems the power couple was not only hoping to slow down the pace of their life, but also keep their marriage in tact, as divorce rumors swirled last year after the Cruel Intentions star was spotted sans her wedding and engagement rings.
CELEBS WHO HAVE SPOKEN OUT AGAINST THE SUPREME COURT'S DRAFTED OPINION TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE: PHOTOS
"Ask anyone and they'll admit that Reese and Jim have their ups and downs, but they are committed to making this work," an insider lamented. "Moving to Nashville will hopefully give them a chance to slow down and spend more quality time together."
The actress and the handsome hunk began dating in 2010, with Toth popping the question shortly after. Ever since saying "I Do" in 2011, the lovebirds have kept their relationship on the down-low. And though they are venturing to the south for a change-up, it seems Witherspoon and Toth are not ready to ditch their glamorous L.A. lives just yet.
"Reese and Jim will still keep an L.A. base for work," the source said, "but they plan on spending the bulk of the year down south."
The Legally Blonde star — who shares Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe, as well as 9-year-old Tennessee with Toth — snatched up a lavish $18 million mansion that sits on four acres. Aside from falling in love with the impressive estate, which offers a swimming pool and tennis court, the couple already had a soft spot for the city.
JENNIFER ANISTON QUIPS 'IT'S ALWAYS FUN TO FIGHT' WITH 'THE MORNING SHOW' COSTAR REESE WITHERSPOON AMID RUMORS OF A RIFT
"Nashville has always been a special place for them, Reese especially," said the insider. "It's where she grew up," and she still has family there. Reese and Jim visit every year and decided that it was time to make a more permanent move."
Star Magazine was the first to report on the couple's move.