Reese Witherspoon Reveals Where Jennifer Aniston Stands With Ex Brad Pitt: She's 'Not Holding Onto Old Things'

Reese Witherspoon gave some insight into longtime friend Jennifer Aniston's relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt. “She’s not who people think she is — like, holding onto old things. She’s not holding onto old things,” the Sweet Home Alabama star, 49, said on the November 3 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. “She’s not ‘pining for Brad Pitt,'" Shepard said.

Jennifer Aniston's Past Marriages

Source: MEGA Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston were married from 2015 until 2018.

“And by the way, at her 50th birthday — one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is — people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there," Witherspoon added. The Friends alum, 56, celebrated the big 5-0 in 2019 at Los Angeles' Sunset Tower where Pitt, 61, attended alongside other A-listers such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and George Clooney. Aniston and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor were married from 2000 until 2005. He subsequently married (and divorced) Angelina Jolie, while the Dumplin' actress wed Justin Theroux in 2015, but they split three years later.

Jennifer's New Love

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston confirmed her relationship on Instagram.

Aniston is currently dating wellness coach Jim Curtis, whom she just wished a happy birthday to on Instagram over the weekend. "Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️,” she wrote on the post alongside a sweet black-and-white snap of the two sharing a cute hug. Fans first caught a glimpse of her new love in an IG photo gallery that was posted on her account back in September.

Reese Witherspoon's and Jennifer's Decades-Long Friendship

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been besties for almost 30 years.

As for Witherspoon and Aniston, they have been pals for almost three decades and currently star together in Apple TV's The Morning Show. The Legally Blonde icon even made an appearance on Friends back in 2000. The Oscar winner further spoke about her bestie on Shepard's podcast, saying: “She just is a high spiritual-integrity person."

Source: MEGA Reese Witherspoon called Jennifer Aniston 'warm and welcoming.'