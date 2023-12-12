Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Have Helped Each Other Through 'Heartbreaks' After Respective Divorces

"It’s just in our DNA that we are collaborators. We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, and we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything," the LolaVie haircare founder, 54, gushed.

"There’s a comfort to that," Witherspoon said of being there for each other through thick and thin. (While she and Jim Toth divorced earlier this year, Aniston split from Justin Theroux in 2017.)

"It’s just mutual respect and years of experience. And I think we’re both incredulous that we’re both still kicking around!" the mother-of-three, 47, continued. "That we’re still working at this level is such a privilege."