Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Have Helped Each Other Through 'Heartbreaks' After Respective Divorces
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's friendship has stood the test of time!
In a new joint interview, the women — who have known each other for more than two decades — opened up about their relationship, working together and more.
"It’s just in our DNA that we are collaborators. We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, and we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything," the LolaVie haircare founder, 54, gushed.
"There’s a comfort to that," Witherspoon said of being there for each other through thick and thin. (While she and Jim Toth divorced earlier this year, Aniston split from Justin Theroux in 2017.)
"It’s just mutual respect and years of experience. And I think we’re both incredulous that we’re both still kicking around!" the mother-of-three, 47, continued. "That we’re still working at this level is such a privilege."
"It’s an honor to get to contribute to something that’s really speaking about the world we live in nowadays," the blonde beauty added of The Morning Show, with Aniston noting, "That’s what we wanted to do: Make a show that said something and to show the conversations that happen behind closed doors."
The ladies also reminisced on when they first met through Friends, where the Legally Blonde lead played Aniston's younger sibling.
"You still look like a little tiny girl to me, like my little sister. Like I always said, baby with a baby," she quipped.
"I was a baby with a baby when I was on the set of Friends," Witherspoon agreed. "I was like, 'I’m nursing! Want to see my baby?'"
The duo acknowledged that in Season of 3 The Morning Show, they don't have many scenes together.
"We do have two different storylines, so if we did everything together it’d be like, we’d never sleep," the Big Little Lies alum explained. "It’d be like I work the day shift, and you work the night shift. I do hear that people’s favorite scenes are when we’re together."
Added Aniston, "I know, it’s just hard to put it into each other’s storylines because they’re separate. Unless I was popping up in your and Julianna [Margulies'] bed, like, 'Hi, can I get you some coffee?'"
As OK! reported, the two are still spending plenty of time together off screen, as an insider claimed they're both open to diving back into the dating pool.
"Their love lives are both seriously lacking," a source spilled to a magazine. "They both feel now is the time to put themselves out there again."
Variety spoke to Aniston and Witherspoon.