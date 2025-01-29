or
Reese Witherspoon Says Her Kids Were 'Not Amused' by Her and Will Ferrell's Viral Dance Video

By:

Jan. 29 2025, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell’s kids weren’t impressed by their viral dance video.

At the Wednesday, January 28, premiere of the stars' new movie, You're Cordially Invited, the pair revealed their offspring’s thoughts on the recent social content they posted to promote the film.

“Mine are not amused,” Witherspoon said of her children Ava, 25, and Deacon, 21, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as son Tennessee, 12, whom she welcomed with ex Jim Toth.

Ferrell noted of sons Magnus, 20, Mattias, 18, and Axel, 15, “I think they’re surprised that I’m still in the game.”

The youngsters’ lackluster reactions came after the Hollywood icons shared a clip of themselves recreating Sofia Richie’s popular dance video to artist Lola Young’s song “Messy.”

“Us? Messy?? Wait until you see our movie…” Witherspoon captioned the footage, where the celebs grooved along to the beat and lip-synced.

The pair received plenty of comments praising them for teaming up to make such a fun post.

One fan joked, “So glad I’m alive for this,” while another added, “I know two baddies when I see them.”

A third user said, “The duo we didn’t know we needed😍.”

Richie even left a remark, writing, “Life. Made,” while singer Rita Ora penned, “Best video I’ve seen in 2025 thus far. ❤️😂.”

Elsewhere in the interview with the Legally Blonde alum and SNL star, the journalist asked how it was for the pair to finally work side-by-side.

Ferrell gushed over the “great” experience, adding he had no explanation as to why they didn’t do it sooner.

The blonde beauty chimed in, “We met 22 years ago, and then 22 short years later, we decided to make a film together,” to which the Elf lead replied, “It was well worth the wait.”

In the movie, the mom-of-three plays a network exec named Margot, who is planning her sister’s dream wedding, while Ferrell’s character, Jim, is an overbearing father-of-the-bride, who booked the same wedding venue.

When asked if she injected any of herself into the character as a founder of her own production company, Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon noted, “It was fun. We had so much fun. Nick Stoller is such a great writer and he would always think of funny stuff and just shout it out on set.”

Ferrell noted he's not like his character when it comes to his parenting style.

“I’m not as OCD as my character Jim. I’m invested in my kids’ lives but not on the level that Jim is,” he said.

ET interviewed Witherspoon and Ferrell.

