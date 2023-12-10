Mom of the Year! Reese Witherspoon's Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos

"I was 23 [when I became a mom]. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was young. It was shocking. When people ask, ‘When’s the best time to get pregnant?’ I say, 'Pick the best day for when your entire life is gonna change.' There’s no good time to have your world turned upside down," Witherspoon explained in a 2014 interview about having her kids.

The Morning Show actress has done her best to juggle a successful career with being the best mom she can possibly be. "I constantly question myself: Have I exposed them to the right amount of culture (no), do I spend enough time with each of them as individuals (probably not), do I have the right amount of work/family balance (who knows!). I’m trying!" she admitted in 2015.