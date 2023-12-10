Mom of the Year! Reese Witherspoon's Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos
Reese Witherspoon is one proud mom!
The Legally Blonde actress, 47, may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but seemingly her most note-worthy accomplishments are her daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, and sons Deacon Phillippe, 20, and Tennessee Toth, 11.
"I was 23 [when I became a mom]. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was young. It was shocking. When people ask, ‘When’s the best time to get pregnant?’ I say, 'Pick the best day for when your entire life is gonna change.' There’s no good time to have your world turned upside down," Witherspoon explained in a 2014 interview about having her kids.
The Morning Show actress has done her best to juggle a successful career with being the best mom she can possibly be. "I constantly question myself: Have I exposed them to the right amount of culture (no), do I spend enough time with each of them as individuals (probably not), do I have the right amount of work/family balance (who knows!). I’m trying!" she admitted in 2015.
"It’s been a difficult year for her," an insider explained, while adding that her oldest kids with ex Ryan Phillippe have really been there for her. "But leaning on her kids is helping."
"She had them young and is enjoying this phase," the source said of the blonde beauty's tight bond with her children. "She genuinely loves hanging out with them and their friends and partners."
Following Witherspoon's shocking divorce from Jim Tooth, her brood has rallied around her to get through the difficult time. As OK! previously reported, the former agent, 53, and Witherspoon split in March after more than a decade of marriage.
“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they wrote in a joint statement. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”
Scroll through the gallery to see Reese Witherspoon's cutest moments with her kids:
Witherspoon and her daughter posed while her sons played in the background while at the beach.
The Election actress and her youngest son wore big smiles while wearing matching pink.
Witherspoon and her mini-me posed in cozy white robes.
The Big Little Lies alum snapped a sweet photo of her middle child and their pup.
The mother-daughter duo stunned in coordinating sunglasses.
Glamour conducted the 2014 interview with Witherspoon.
The Huffington Post conducted the 2015 interview with Witherspoon.