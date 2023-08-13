Reese Witherspoon Is 'Leaning on Her Kids' After Jim Toth Divorce: 'It’s Been a Difficult Year for Her'
Reese Witherspoon is still processing her divorce from Jim Toth, but luckily, she is surrounded by her loved ones, including daughter Ava Phillippe and sons Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth.
"It’s been a difficult year for her,” said a source close to the actress, who shares her eldest kids with ex Ryan Phillippe. “But leaning on her kids is helping.”
“She had them young and is enjoying this phase,” the insider noted of the her eldest son and daughter. “She genuinely loves hanging out with them and their friends and partners.”
In Reese and Ava's spare time, the duo "love going to concerts and taking weekend trips," the insider dished. "Deacon is pursuing music, and Reese loves going to his gigs around town.”
As OK! previously reported, Toth, 53, and Witherspoon, 47, split in March after more than a decade of marriage.
“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they wrote in a joint statement. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”
Earlier this month, the former flames reached a divorce settlement, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. Toth and Witherspoon agreed to not pay child support or spousal support.
The blonde beauty also opened up about what she's been going through during an interview with Harper's BAZAAR's for their August 2023 Performance Issue.
"To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening," she said. "Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable."
Life & Style spoke with the insider.