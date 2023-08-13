Reese Witherspoon Is 'Leaning on Her Kids' After Jim Toth Divorce: 'It’s Been a Difficult Year for Her'

As OK! previously reported, Toth, 53, and Witherspoon, 47, split in March after more than a decade of marriage.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they wrote in a joint statement. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”