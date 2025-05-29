Lovebirds Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Eyeing Luxurious Building in NYC: 'They're on the Same Page'
Reese Witherspoon could soon be calling Greenwich Village home. The Oscar winner and her boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, recently toured a luxurious building in Manhattan and were so impressed that they visited a specific unit multiple times in March, according to Page Six.
Whether the star of The Morning Show and her 57-year-old German financier boyfriend end up buying that unit remains to be seen.
However, the couple, who started dating last July, is clearly taking significant steps in their relationship. "While Reese and Oliver have been good at keeping their romance under the radar, things are starting to shift," an insider exclusively told a news outlet. "They seem ready to take the next steps — which include being less secretive about one another and seeing what living under the same roof looks like."
This renewed focus on love is unexpected for Witherspoon. Following her split from second husband, Jim Toth, in 2023, she appeared more dedicated to her thriving career and her three children: Ava, 25, and Deacon, 21, whom she shares with first husband Ryan Phillippe, 50, and her 12-year-old son with Jim, Tennessee.
Meeting Haarmann, changed everything for her. "He's funny, smart, and they have a lot in common," noted the insider. "Friends say they're on the same page about most things; it's a very grown-up relationship."
New York City serves as the ideal backdrop for the couple to explore cohabitation. Haarmann,'s private equity firm, Searchlight Capital, is based there, and Witherspoon often films part of The Morning Show in the city.
Plus, she enjoys spending time with her son, Deacon, who studies at New York University. "Deacon and Oliver get along well," the insider shared. The financier has also built good relationships with Witherspoon's other kids and even some of her close friends, including Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston, who are supporting the couple's potential move in together.
However, it seems unlikely that the actress would become a full-time New Yorker, as she already splits her time between her Los Angeles home and an $18 million mansion in Nashville — but if her relationship with Haarmann, continues to blossom, that could change. "An engagement might be in their future," revealed the insider. "Reese is telling pals that she never thought she'd be twice divorced, but being married again is definitely something she would consider."