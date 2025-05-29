or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Reese Witherspoon
OK LogoNEWS

Lovebirds Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Eyeing Luxurious Building in NYC: 'They're on the Same Page'

Photos of Reese Witherspoon & Oliver Haarmann
Source: MEGA; @Searchlight Capital Partners/Youtube

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann might be moving to New York City, an insider said.

By:

May 28 2025, Published 8:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Reese Witherspoon could soon be calling Greenwich Village home. The Oscar winner and her boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, recently toured a luxurious building in Manhattan and were so impressed that they visited a specific unit multiple times in March, according to Page Six.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Reese Witherspoon
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann recently toured a luxurious building in Manhattan.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether the star of The Morning Show and her 57-year-old German financier boyfriend end up buying that unit remains to be seen.

However, the couple, who started dating last July, is clearly taking significant steps in their relationship. "While Reese and Oliver have been good at keeping their romance under the radar, things are starting to shift," an insider exclusively told a news outlet. "They seem ready to take the next steps — which include being less secretive about one another and seeing what living under the same roof looks like."

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Reese Witherspoon & Oliver Haarmann
Source: MEGA; @Searchlight Capital Partners/Youtube

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann might be moving to NYC.

Article continues below advertisement

This renewed focus on love is unexpected for Witherspoon. Following her split from second husband, Jim Toth, in 2023, she appeared more dedicated to her thriving career and her three children: Ava, 25, and Deacon, 21, whom she shares with first husband Ryan Phillippe, 50, and her 12-year-old son with Jim, Tennessee.

Meeting Haarmann, changed everything for her. "He's funny, smart, and they have a lot in common," noted the insider. "Friends say they're on the same page about most things; it's a very grown-up relationship."

MORE ON:
Reese Witherspoon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, and Deacon Phillippe,
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have two kids together, Ava and Deacon Phillippe.

Article continues below advertisement

New York City serves as the ideal backdrop for the couple to explore cohabitation. Haarmann,'s private equity firm, Searchlight Capital, is based there, and Witherspoon often films part of The Morning Show in the city.

Plus, she enjoys spending time with her son, Deacon, who studies at New York University. "Deacon and Oliver get along well," the insider shared. The financier has also built good relationships with Witherspoon's other kids and even some of her close friends, including Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston, who are supporting the couple's potential move in together.

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston.
Source: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston support Reese Witherspoon’s possible move with Oliver Haarmann, a source said.

However, it seems unlikely that the actress would become a full-time New Yorker, as she already splits her time between her Los Angeles home and an $18 million mansion in Nashville — but if her relationship with Haarmann, continues to blossom, that could change. "An engagement might be in their future," revealed the insider. "Reese is telling pals that she never thought she'd be twice divorced, but being married again is definitely something she would consider."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.