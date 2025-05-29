Lovebirds Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Eyeing Luxurious Building in NYC: 'They're on the Same Page'

Whether the star of The Morning Show and her 57-year-old German financier boyfriend end up buying that unit remains to be seen.

However, the couple, who started dating last July, is clearly taking significant steps in their relationship. "While Reese and Oliver have been good at keeping their romance under the radar, things are starting to shift," an insider exclusively told a news outlet. "They seem ready to take the next steps — which include being less secretive about one another and seeing what living under the same roof looks like."