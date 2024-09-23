Who Is Reese Witherspoon's Rumored New Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann? 5 Things to Know
Oliver Haarmann's Personal Life
Reese Witherspoon's rumored new man, Oliver Haarmann, is a successful financier who has recently made headlines amid his budding romance with the 48-year-old actress.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Haarmann graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's degree in History and International Relations. He then got his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1996.
In 2010, he founded Searchlight Capital Partners.
Oliver Haarmann Expanded His Business Into Sports
The New York Islanders confirmed in February that the European businessman invested 10 percent in the team. Haarmann became the second person to make an investment, along with minority owner John Collins.
Oliver Haarmann Was Previously Married
Haarmann previously tied the knot with Mala Gaonkar, with whom he shares two kids. Gaonkar, also a successful financier, founded the investment firm SurgoCap Partners in 2022.
Following their divorce, Gaonkar went on to date Talking Heads' frontman David Byrne.
Oliver Haarmann and Reese Witherspoon Were First Linked in July 2024
Haarmann and Witherspoon have been spotted several times in public, igniting dating rumors.
On July 29, they were seen arriving in New York City via a helicopter and dined at L'Artusi the following day. At the time, an insider said they were only friends and that the The Morning Show star was "taking things slow when it comes to dating."
"She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son," said the source. "These are her biggest priorities."
Another insider said things "are just casual" between them.
However, the Cruel Intentions star and Haarmann seemingly confirmed the rumored romance when they left their New York City hotel holding hands.
Neither of them has confirmed their relationship.
What Reese Witherspoon's Kids Think of Oliver Haarmann
A source told Life & Style that the Legally Blonde actress "is having so much fun" amid her rumored romance with the private equity financier. Even her kids Ava and Deacon have reportedly given him the seal of approval.
"Reese isn't throwing around the L word quite yet," the source added. "But she's very excited to see where things with Oliver go."