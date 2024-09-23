Who Is Reese Witherspoon's Rumored New Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann? 5 Things to Know

Haarmann and Witherspoon have been spotted several times in public, igniting dating rumors.

On July 29, they were seen arriving in New York City via a helicopter and dined at L'Artusi the following day. At the time, an insider said they were only friends and that the The Morning Show star was "taking things slow when it comes to dating."

"She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son," said the source. "These are her biggest priorities."

Another insider said things "are just casual" between them.

However, the Cruel Intentions star and Haarmann seemingly confirmed the rumored romance when they left their New York City hotel holding hands.

Neither of them has confirmed their relationship.