Reese Witherspoon Holds Hands With Financier Oliver Haarmann 1 Year After Actress Finalized Divorce From Jim Toth
Is Reese Witherspoon off the market?
On Wednesday, September 4, the actress was spotted holding hands with financier Oliver Haarmann, the man she first sparked dating rumors with in July.
In photos obtained by a news outlet, the blonde beauty, 48, was seen latched on to Haarmann, 57, as they left a hotel and got into a waiting vehicle. It's unclear where the two were headed, though the Oscar nominee was dressed up in a short-sleeved black frock and matching ankle-strap heels, while her new flame donned a light-blue collared shirt, khaki pants, a navy blue blazer and brown shoes.
It's the first man Witherspoon has been linked to since splitting from ex-husband Jim Toth, 54, in March 2023.
The mom-of-three had a smile on her face as they strolled outside.
When the duo was seen dining out together in the Big Apple less than two months ago, a source told People at the time that they were "friends."
The insider also noted the Sweet Home Alabama star was "taking things slow when it comes to dating."
"She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus," the insider added. "She's busy with work and her son. These are her biggest priorities."
Witherspoon shares her youngest son, Tennessee, 11, with Toth, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2023. She also has son Deacon, 20, and daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, with her first husband, Ryan Phillippe.
The Big Little Lies producer and Toth announced their separation via a social media post last year.
"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote in a joint statement. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the exes added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."
The pair cited irreconcilable differences in their divorce filing, with one insider claiming things turned south during the pandemic.
"They struggled with being home together 24/7 and were arguing constantly. When lockdowns eased, they started living separate lives, which actually helped relieve some of the tension. But eventually they realized how much they’d grown apart," the source explained.
