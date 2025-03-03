Renée Zellweger Skips 2025 Oscars as She Spends Time With Boyfriend Ant Anstead at His Son's Soccer Game: Photos
No need for the Oscars — Renée Zellweger spent her Sunday on stepmom duty.
As celebrities gathered for the 97th annual Academy Awards on March 2, the two-time Oscar winner opted to join her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, and his son Hudson, 5, for an afternoon at the park in Los Angeles.
In photos obtained by OK!, Zellweger and Anstead could be seen sitting in the grass at the English television presenter's son's soccer game.
For the casual occasion, the Bridget Jones's Diary actress sported an orange University of Texas baseball cap, an olive green windbreaker jacket and dark gray pants.
She appeared to be in positive spirits as her boyfriend stepped in to coach his son and offer some pointers while dressed in a T-shirt, knee-high blue socks and black shorts.
At one point, Hudson adorably hugged Zellweger, while another photo showcased the Judy actress running alongside Anstead's son as the 5-year-old kicked the ball.
Zellweger has been in the picture for a large portion of Hudson's life, as her relationship with Anstead was confirmed in June 2021 — a few months before the little boy's 2nd birthday.
Hudson's mom, Christina Haack, announced she and Anstead were separating in September 2020, right around the time their son turned 1.
The HGTV star filed for divorce roughly two months later and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her and Anstead's split.
Haack and Anstead's divorce was finalized in June 2021, the same month the car builder's relationship with Zellweger was confirmed to the public after the couple met on the set of the Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.
In an interview published earlier this year, Zellweger revealed she now lives "in Southern California, near San Diego, because that’s where my fellow lives, and his little boy."
Anstead is also a father to his and ex Louise Storey's kids, Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18.
Last month, Zellweger stirred up ongoing engagement rumors after she covered her left ring finger with a Band-Aid while attending the U.S. premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in New York City.
After the outing, a source spilled how it's known among Zellweger and Anstead's friends and family that "marriage is very much on the table," as the dad-of-three is a "romantic" who "wants to make Renée his wife."
Fortunately, Zellweger appears to be on board, as the Chicago actress is totally "head over heels" for her partner.
That being said, "Renée is almost militant about her privacy," the insider noted, admitting, "she loves working on films and doesn’t mind doing the press that’s involved, but when it comes to her personal life she doesn’t want headlines."
The confidante confessed Zellweger's desire for privacy is a "big reason they are going out of their way to keep their plans hush-hush" when it comes to whether the duo is tying the knot.