Renée Zellweger and Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Friends and Family Know 'That Marriage Is Very Much on the Table' as Romance Heats Up
Things are getting serious between Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead!
“Renée is almost militant about her privacy,” an insider dished, “she loves working on films and doesn’t mind doing the press that’s involved, but when it comes to her personal life she doesn’t want headlines.”
While the source noted this is a “big reason they are going out of their way to keep their plans hush-hush,” they stated it’s known among the couple’s family and friends that “marriage is very much on the table.”
They added Anstead is “a romantic” who “wants to make Renée his wife.” She’s clearly on board with the plan, with the insider explaining the Chicago actress is “totally head over heels.”
“It’s just a matter of time before they pull the trigger,” the insider elaborated about the couple’s intention to wed. “They haven’t announced an engagement, but they wouldn’t. She’s way too private to want to draw the attention.”
Though there has been no confirmation on if the pair are engaged or not, the source insisted they have spoken about what their dream wedding looks like.
"They have both said how much they’d love to get married in the English countryside, maybe even on the property he’s fixing up for his parents,” they detailed. “He’s still got a long way to go on the renovation of the house but there’s no reason they couldn’t set up something temporary for a small ceremony and celebration.”
Zellweger and Anstead met in 2021 on the set of his show Celebrity IOU Joyride and confirmed they were an item shortly after.
Anstead spoke to People in September 2021, stating he was “really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case." The couple has worked hard to keep their relationship private over the past three years, but Zellweger confirmed some news regarding their relationship on January 15.
In a conversation with British Vogue, she shared she relocated to “Southern California, near San Diego” so she could be closer to Anstead. “Because that’s where my fellow lives, and his little boy,” she added.
While Zellweger has no kids, she has grown close to Anstead’s children — so much so, his two oldest ones appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of her film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
The insider spoke to Life & Style.