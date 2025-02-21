Renée Zellweger and Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Friends and Family Know 'That Marriage Is Very Much on the Table' as Romance Heats Up

“Renée is almost militant about her privacy,” an insider dished, “she loves working on films and doesn’t mind doing the press that’s involved, but when it comes to her personal life she doesn’t want headlines.”

While the source noted this is a “big reason they are going out of their way to keep their plans hush-hush,” they stated it’s known among the couple’s family and friends that “marriage is very much on the table.”

They added Anstead is “a romantic” who “wants to make Renée his wife.” She’s clearly on board with the plan, with the insider explaining the Chicago actress is “totally head over heels.”