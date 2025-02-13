Renée Zellweger Covers Her Left Ring Finger With Bandage at Movie Premiere Amid Ant Anstead Engagement Rumors: Photos
Is Renée Zellweger hiding something?
On Wednesday, February 12, the actress stirred up engagement rumors once again after she donned a Band-Aid on her left ring finger at the U.S. premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy in NYC.
The actress, 55 — who has been dating Ant Anstead since 2021 — strutted on the red carpet in a stunning satin green dress. The Oscar winner showed off her collarbone in the fitted off-the-shoulder gown and accessorized with a large gold ring on her right hand and the bandage on her left.
Neither Anstead nor Zellweger have addressed whether they are fiancés. While it is unclear why she wrapped up the finger, the blonde beauty also covered the appendage during the London premiere of the movie in late January.
Anstead was notably present at the overseas event, however, he did not pose alongside his lover for paparazzi. Instead, he was joined by his two older children, Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, whom he shares with ex Louise Storey.
“Midweek movie night with the kiddos… The Movie was absolutely utterly brilliant and the lead actress was mesmerizing and smoking HOT (I have a mega-crush on her!) I’ve let the missus know she’s my hall pass….. X,” the HGTV star, 45, joked about his girlfriend, whom he met on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.
After the premiere, Zellweger and Anstead were seen leaving the after-party at London’s Brasserie Zedel.
The pair looked happy as they exited the bash hand-in-hand. The Judy alum had on a beautiful bright pink dress, while the TV personality sported a gray three-piece suit and white shirt.
Zellweger’s costar Hugh Grant was present at the star-studded shindig alongside his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, and costar Leo Woodall, 28, also went with girlfriend Meghann Fahy.
Zellweger and Grant’s friendship has been on full display during the film’s press tour, especially during the pair’s recent interview in British Vogue.
The 64-year-old said that working “with a lot of other actors, you think they’re really great and then suddenly you see a little glint of steely, scary ambition and you realize this person would trample their grandmother to get what they want in this business,” though he insisted he’s "never seen" that with the "nice" actress.
In response, she teased: "I’m actually just very boring.”
"Meanwhile, you’re fascinating, with a vast hidden trove of outstanding skills. You’re hilariously brilliant at everything you hate," Zellweger added of Grant. "And, though you hate humans, you’re a very good and loyal friend. I like you very much. And I love working with you."