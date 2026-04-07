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Rep. Tony Gonzales Allegedly Asked Another Staffer for Nude Photos in 2020: 'I Won't Stop Until I Get It'

pic of Rep. Tony Gonzales.
Source: MEGA

After admitting to having an affair, disgraced Texas Republican Tony Gonzales was busted begging another staffer for naked photos.

April 7 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

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A scandalous new report has emerged alleging that Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) asked a former campaign staffer for n--- photos multiple times during his 2020 congressional campaign. This follows an earlier scandal where he admitted to an affair with another staffer who later died by suicide.

According to reports from the San Antonio Express-News and NBC News, Gonzales allegedly sent hundreds of sexually explicit text messages to his then-political director.

He reportedly asked her more than a dozen times for n--- photos over three days in June 2020.

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image of The staffer claimed he continued to pursue her despite repeated refusals.
Source: MEGA

The staffer claimed he continued to pursue her despite repeated refusals.

The staffer claimed he continued to pursue her despite repeated refusals, at one point allegedly texting, "47 nos is about my limit" and "I know what I want and won’t stop until I get it.”

The messages reportedly included inquiries about her sleep attire and explicit sexual propositions. The staffer stated that while they occasionally flirted, their relationship never became physical.

“I know what I want and won’t stop until I get it,” Gonzales said in a text marked June 15, 2020.

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image of The texts were verified via an outlet.
Source: MEGA

The texts were verified via an outlet.

The woman replied, saying, “You'd better do that in Congress and take me with you.”

The Express-News said it had verified that the texts were sent from Gonzales’ cellphone number and that campaign finance filings showed that the woman who shared them had worked on his campaign.

“We didn’t so much as touch,” the staffer told the Express-News, adding that she now believes he should be held accountable for his actions.

“This behavior needs to stop,” she told the paper.

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image of The political guru admitted to a 2024 affair with his district director.
Source: MEGA

The political guru admitted to a 2024 affair with his district director.

These new allegations emerged shortly after Gonzales admitted to a 2024 affair with his district director, Regina Santos-Aviles.

Text messages revealed Gonzales had pressured her for "s--- pics" and engaged in graphic discussions.

Santos-Aviles had told Gonzales, “I just don't like taking pictures of myself,” to which he allegedly replied, “I’m such a visual person.”

image of Regina Santos-Aviles allegedly fell into a depression after her husband found out about the affair and died by suicide.
Source: MEGA

Regina Santos-Aviles allegedly fell into a depression after her husband found out about the affair and died by suicide.

Santos-Aviles allegedly fell into a depression after her husband found out about the affair and died by suicide in September 2025, which significantly intensified scrutiny of the congressman's conduct.

Following the disclosure of the affair and subsequent ethics investigation, Gonzales announced in March 2026 that he would not seek reelection and would serve out the remainder of his term through January 2027.

The House Ethics Committee began a formal review of his conduct in March regarding potential violations of House rules prohibiting sexual relationships with subordinates.

During an interview on "The Joe Pags Show" on March 4, Gonzales referred to the relationship as a "mistake" and a "lapse in judgment," stating, "I take full responsibility for those actions."

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