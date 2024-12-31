Laura Loomer Claims Conservatives Are 'Scared of Crossing' the 'King of the World' Elon Musk

"This is the problem when you allow for a billionaire to make a $200 million donation," she told the host. "And so maybe we really do need to have campaign finance regulations in this country."

Musk, who is currently the richest man in the world, reportedly spent over a quarter of a billion dollars while campaigning for Trump to win the 2024 presidential election. He also offered to give away $1 million per day to registered voters in Pennsylvania who signed his petition.