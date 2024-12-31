Laura Loomer Claims Conservatives Are 'Scared of Crossing' the 'King of the World' Elon Musk
Laura Loomer has a bone to pick with Elon Musk!
During a sit-down with Eric Bolling on Monday, December 31, the MAGA supporter questioned the tech mogul's sizable donations to the Donald Trump campaign in the 2024 presidential election and suggested conservatives are afraid to get on Musk's bad side.
"This is the problem when you allow for a billionaire to make a $200 million donation," she told the host. "And so maybe we really do need to have campaign finance regulations in this country."
Musk, who is currently the richest man in the world, reportedly spent over a quarter of a billion dollars while campaigning for Trump to win the 2024 presidential election. He also offered to give away $1 million per day to registered voters in Pennsylvania who signed his petition.
"I mean, essentially, what is happening — and I love President Trump, I’m not saying that President Trump is bought and paid for — but it sounds like people are scared of crossing the king, the king of the world, Elon Musk, the monarch. Okay?" Loomer added.
"Nobody wants to cross this guy, the richest man in the world who controls access to social media, the digital town square and is now basically has everybody in a codependent abusive relationship like they’re a bunch of junkies," she continued. "Because he’s been able to monetize the platform so that all the conservatives using his platform are—are essentially addicted."
- It's War: Laura Loomer Calls Elon Musk a 'Stage-5 Clinger' Who Has 'Overstayed His Welcome' at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home
- 'Out of Touch': Elon Musk Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump Won the Election Because He's 'Just a Normal Person'
- 'Cringey' Elon Musk Slammed for Jumping Up and Down at Donald Trump's Rally: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Loomer, who is also a self-proclaimed "proud Islamophobe," explained she believed conservatives were "addicts" for Musk's X platform, formerly known as Twitter, because their "voices were silenced for so long" on other social media websites.
"It’s like cutting a junkie off cold turkey, okay," she noted. "You’re going to go crazy and you’re going to have withdrawals. And he understands now that he’s created this codependent, junkie versus supplier relationship where if you question or if you try to criticize Elon Musk, you will be demonetized."
This isn't the first time Loomer has called out Musk. Earlier this month, she accused the 53-year-old billionaire of being a "stage 5 clinger who overstayed his welcome at Mar-a-Lago" since the presidential election.
"The elephant in the room is that Elon Musk, who is not MAGA and never has been, is a total f------ drag on the Trump transition," she said at the time.