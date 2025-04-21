Republican Rep. Nancy Mace Curses Out Man Inside Makeup Store as She Assumes His Sexuality: 'F--- You! I Voted for Gay Marriage'
Nancy Mace exposed her own controversial encounter with a man inside of a makeup store over the weekend.
On Saturday, April 19, the Republican representative for South Carolina took to social media with a video of herself cursing out a constituent who asked if she'd be holding more town halls this year.
"Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off — and I won’t be backing down," Mace wrote alongside the clip shared to X (formerly named Twitter). "I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Try me."
In the video, Mace appeared to grow angry by the man's "one simple question" about whether she was continuing her town halls when things escalated very quickly.
"I do them every year. Do you want to keep going?! Do you want to keep going, keep harassing me?!" Mace scolded the individual, adding: "You're always invited. And by the way, I voted for gay marriage — twice!"
Her out of left field statement prompted the person to ask what that had to do with him, as he had not came forward about his sexuality during their encounter.
"It has everything to do with you!" she insisted. "Where were you the year before that, or the year before that? Because you people on the left are crazy, you’re absolutely f------ crazy. You are and get out of my face, goodbye. F--- you."
The man's questioning of Mace seemed to stem from her facing backlash after skipping a town hall held by Lowcountry Accountability Alliance in South Carolina in March after she claimed it was "driven by left-wing extremists and paid agitators with a clear agenda."
After Mace herself shared a video of her verbal altercation inside of Ulta to X, many social media users criticized the politician's behavior.
"He asked you a simple question drama queen!" one person declared, while another individual snubbed: "You're a bigot."
"He actually wasn’t that bad at all... I think you blew this out of proportion if we’re being honest," a third person admitted, while a fourth ridiculed: "Getting in your face is asking questions — AS a constituent — about your job? This is so embarrassing for you."
Meanwhile, a fan of Mace confessed, "um this doesn’t make you look good Nancy. And I usually like your takes."