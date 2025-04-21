Politics Republican Rep. Nancy Mace Curses Out Man Inside Makeup Store as She Assumes His Sexuality: 'F--- You! I Voted for Gay Marriage' Source: MEGA Nancy Mace got into a verbal altercation with a man inside of Ulta.

Nancy Mace exposed her own controversial encounter with a man inside of a makeup store over the weekend. On Saturday, April 19, the Republican representative for South Carolina took to social media with a video of herself cursing out a constituent who asked if she'd be holding more town halls this year.

Source: MEGA The Republican representative for South Carolina scolded a man who asked her about town halls.

"Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off — and I won’t be backing down," Mace wrote alongside the clip shared to X (formerly named Twitter). "I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Try me." In the video, Mace appeared to grow angry by the man's "one simple question" about whether she was continuing her town halls when things escalated very quickly.

Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off - and I won’t be backing down.



I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.



Try me. pic.twitter.com/Uv181Ovys0 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 19, 2025 Source: @NancyMace

"I do them every year. Do you want to keep going?! Do you want to keep going, keep harassing me?!" Mace scolded the individual, adding: "You're always invited. And by the way, I voted for gay marriage — twice!" Her out of left field statement prompted the person to ask what that had to do with him, as he had not came forward about his sexuality during their encounter.

Source: @nancymace/X Nancy Mace assumed the man's sexuality while admitting she 'voted for gay marriage.'

"It has everything to do with you!" she insisted. "Where were you the year before that, or the year before that? Because you people on the left are crazy, you’re absolutely f------ crazy. You are and get out of my face, goodbye. F--- you." The man's questioning of Mace seemed to stem from her facing backlash after skipping a town hall held by Lowcountry Accountability Alliance in South Carolina in March after she claimed it was "driven by left-wing extremists and paid agitators with a clear agenda."

Source: MEGA Nancy Mace faced backlash for skipping a town hall last month because of conflicting political views.

After Mace herself shared a video of her verbal altercation inside of Ulta to X, many social media users criticized the politician's behavior. "He asked you a simple question drama queen!" one person declared, while another individual snubbed: "You're a bigot."

Source: MEGA Nancy Grace refused to attend a town hall held by Lowcountry Accountability Alliance in South Carolina last month.