Donald Trump Confronts South Carolina Senator Tim Scott For Betraying Nikki Haley: 'You Must Really Hate Her'
During his victory speech in New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump took an unexpected turn when he addressed the political dynamics between Republican Senator Tim Scott and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.
Trump criticized Haley for not dropping out of the race and couldn't help but draw attention to Scott's involvement. Scott recently endorsed the 77-year-old and was standing behind the former president as he gave his speech.
Trump highlighted Scott's long-standing political relationship with Haley, reminding the audience that the former governor appointed him as Senator in 2012 to fill the vacancy left by Jim DeMint.
Trump's tone turned lighthearted as he questioned Scott, asking him, "Did you ever think that she actually appointed you, Tim? And think of it. Appointed, and you're the senator of her state. And she endorsed me. You must really hate her. Nah. It's a shame."
Unfazed by Trump's comments, Scott gracefully responded by telling the former president, "I just love you!" This remark garnered laughs and applause from the audience.
A clip of the awkward interaction was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Scott was viciously mocked by some and praised by others for his unwavering support for the ex-prez.
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "Gregory Cheadle, who Trump once called 'my African-American,' later left the Republican Party because he said Trump uses black people at his rallies as 'political pawns.' But Tim Scott doesn’t mind at all."
Another user commented, "Self-respect is one of the first casualties when traveling in Trump's orbit."
Reverand Al Sharpton appeared on Morning Joe on Wednesday, January 24, where he commented on Scott telling Trump, "I love you."
"There are a few moments in my life that I've been more embarrassed than to watch Tim Scott last night," Sharpton told the panel. "He has a right to be Republican, to back Trump, but to do it in such a way that is so humiliating was troubling."
Trump won the New Hampshire primary with 54 percent of the vote, while Haley over-performed, garnering 43.2 percent to secure second place in the race.
President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in the state despite his name not being on the ballot. He won with over half of the voters writing in Biden's name, with Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips coming in second with just 19 percent.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is averaging around 66% nationally in the GOP primary, with Haley as his only competition, trailing 55 points behind the former president at just 11% of likely Republican voters supporting her.