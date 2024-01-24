Donald Trump Confronts South Carolina Senator Tim Scott For Betraying Nikki Haley: 'You Must Really Hate Her'

Trump criticized Haley for not dropping out of the race and couldn't help but draw attention to Scott's involvement. Scott recently endorsed the 77-year-old and was standing behind the former president as he gave his speech.

Trump highlighted Scott's long-standing political relationship with Haley, reminding the audience that the former governor appointed him as Senator in 2012 to fill the vacancy left by Jim DeMint.

Trump's tone turned lighthearted as he questioned Scott, asking him, "Did you ever think that she actually appointed you, Tim? And think of it. Appointed, and you're the senator of her state. And she endorsed me. You must really hate her. Nah. It's a shame."