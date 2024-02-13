'Reserve Cup' Padel CelebrityTournament Draws Derek Jeter, Cindy Crawford and More Raising $1.5 Million For Charity!

It was Big Game Time last weekend , but not the Super Bowl this time, but rather MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter alongside Reserve Founder Wayne Boich kicked off day three of the Reserve Cup presented by Richard Mille Padel tournament on February 10th in Florida in a hugely memorable way!

The Reserve Cup, presented by Richard Mille, brought together a star-studded group, including Derek Jeter, Daddy Yankee, Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson, Claire Holt, and more, for a day of friendly padel matches. Hosted by Reserve Founder Wayne Boich, the event not only showcased celebrity sportsmanship but also raised over $1.5 million for South Florida charities.