OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Cindy Crawford
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Reserve Cup' Padel CelebrityTournament Draws Derek Jeter, Cindy Crawford and More Raising $1.5 Million For Charity!

reservepadel pp
Source: getty;omar vega
By:

Feb. 13 2024, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It was Big Game Time last weekend , but not the Super Bowl this time, but rather MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter alongside Reserve Founder Wayne Boich kicked off day three of the Reserve Cup presented by Richard Mille Padel tournament on February 10th in Florida in a hugely memorable way!

The Reserve Cup, presented by Richard Mille, brought together a star-studded group, including Derek Jeter, Daddy Yankee, Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson, Claire Holt, and more, for a day of friendly padel matches. Hosted by Reserve Founder Wayne Boich, the event not only showcased celebrity sportsmanship but also raised over $1.5 million for South Florida charities.

Article continues below advertisement
claire holt derek jeter
Source: omar vega

'Vampire Diaries' actress Claire Holt and Derek Jeter pose before a match off on the Padel Court.

The big day kicked off with Derek Jeter and Wayne Boich pledging over a million dollars to various local charity foundations. The Celebrity Charity match featured Miami HEAT forward Duncan Robinson facing off against Australian actress and Vampire Diaries Star Claire Holt, with retired Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem providing commentary of the match up. The winning duo, Duncan Robinson and Ale Galán, donated fifty thousand dollars to The Udonis Haslem Foundation.

Article continues below advertisement
duncan ribinson udonis haslem derek jeter omar vega
Source: Omar Vega

Ducan Robinson, Udonis Haslem and Derek Jeter pose on the court together at the Reserve Cup Presented by RIchard Mille.

Article continues below advertisement

Later, Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee and Reserve Padel Founder Wayne Boich teamed up in a spirited match against Claire Holt and Javi Garrido, contributing another fifty thousand dollars to a local charity. Daddy Yankee and Wayne Boich's win resulted in a fifty thousand dollar donation to Baptist Health’s Bounce Back for Cancer foundation, with an additional fifty thousand dollars directed to Claire Holt’s family's Kichwamba Children’s Foundation in Uganda.

MORE ON:
Cindy Crawford
Article continues below advertisement
reserver getty
Source: Getty

Wayne Boich, Daddy Yankee & Claire Holt and Javi Garrido face off with their Padel Partners for a match.

Article continues below advertisement

The event drew attention from big name celebs like Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kevin Love, and his wife Kate Love, Hannah Jeter, among others, who attended to witness the fun matches and support the charitable cause.

The day concluded with a trick shot competition by Derek Jeter and Wayne Boich during the tournament's final matches, raising an impressive two hundred fifty thousand dollars for the Turn 2 Foundation.

Article continues below advertisement
reserve
Source: Getty

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Wayne & Cynthia Boich, Kevin & Kate Love and Derek Jeter pose together at Reserve Cup.

Aligned with Reserve's mission to give back to the local community through a network of padel enthusiasts, the weekend's events collectively raised nearly 1.5 million dollars, making a huge positive impact on charities across Miami and a fun day had by all on the Reserve Padel Court.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.