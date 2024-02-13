'Reserve Cup' Padel CelebrityTournament Draws Derek Jeter, Cindy Crawford and More Raising $1.5 Million For Charity!
It was Big Game Time last weekend , but not the Super Bowl this time, but rather MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter alongside Reserve Founder Wayne Boich kicked off day three of the Reserve Cup presented by Richard Mille Padel tournament on February 10th in Florida in a hugely memorable way!
The Reserve Cup, presented by Richard Mille, brought together a star-studded group, including Derek Jeter, Daddy Yankee, Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson, Claire Holt, and more, for a day of friendly padel matches. Hosted by Reserve Founder Wayne Boich, the event not only showcased celebrity sportsmanship but also raised over $1.5 million for South Florida charities.
The big day kicked off with Derek Jeter and Wayne Boich pledging over a million dollars to various local charity foundations. The Celebrity Charity match featured Miami HEAT forward Duncan Robinson facing off against Australian actress and Vampire Diaries Star Claire Holt, with retired Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem providing commentary of the match up. The winning duo, Duncan Robinson and Ale Galán, donated fifty thousand dollars to The Udonis Haslem Foundation.
Later, Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee and Reserve Padel Founder Wayne Boich teamed up in a spirited match against Claire Holt and Javi Garrido, contributing another fifty thousand dollars to a local charity. Daddy Yankee and Wayne Boich's win resulted in a fifty thousand dollar donation to Baptist Health’s Bounce Back for Cancer foundation, with an additional fifty thousand dollars directed to Claire Holt’s family's Kichwamba Children’s Foundation in Uganda.
The event drew attention from big name celebs like Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kevin Love, and his wife Kate Love, Hannah Jeter, among others, who attended to witness the fun matches and support the charitable cause.
The day concluded with a trick shot competition by Derek Jeter and Wayne Boich during the tournament's final matches, raising an impressive two hundred fifty thousand dollars for the Turn 2 Foundation.
Aligned with Reserve's mission to give back to the local community through a network of padel enthusiasts, the weekend's events collectively raised nearly 1.5 million dollars, making a huge positive impact on charities across Miami and a fun day had by all on the Reserve Padel Court.