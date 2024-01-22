Derek Jeter Rocks Girly Face Paint for His 3 Daughters: 'Couldn't Avoid It!'
Derek Jeter will do anything for his girls!
On Sunday, January 21, the retired MLB star shared an Instagram photo to show off his face paint, which featured a cartoon pegasus, pastel colors and a few stars.
"Couldn’t avoid it!" he quipped in the caption of the post, hinting his and wife Hannah's three daughters likely prompted the makeover.
A few of the athlete's famous friends commented on the upload, with Erin Andrews writing, "Incredible."
"Lmaooooooo! It’s a good look," declared Jerry Ferrara. "And I bet they are proud."
"I always loved [you] as a Yankee but I think I love you even more as a girl dad♥️♥️♥️," said one fan, with another sharing, "You’re rocking that girl dad life! 😍."
Derek, 49, and the model, 33, share daughters Bella Raine, 6, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 2, as well as son Kaius Green, who was born in May 2023.
The sports commentator has uploaded plenty of social media photos of himself with his kids and called fatherhood "amazing" in an October interview.
"It’s the best feeling, best experience I’ve ever had. It’s something that I’m glad I waited until I was retired," the former Yankees player noted. "It took me a while to meet the right person. But it’s the most gratifying experience I’ve ever had."
The star noted he's "so proud of how every day they’ve grown and go through new experiences and learning."
"You hear people say it, before you have kids of your own, they say, 'Wait 'till you have kids.' I’m enjoying it," he gushed.
While Derek is widely considered one of the greatest shortstops of all time, he insisted he "would never push" the sport on any of his children.
"I want them to find what their passions are, whatever that is. I want them to find something that they’re passionate about and work hard at it," the father-of-four explained. "I’ll be there to support them. I was never pushed into playing baseball, and I wouldn’t do that to [Kaius]. I want him to find what it is he loves to do."
Though the New Jersey native retired from baseball in 2014, he's still present in the world of sports thanks to his commentating and analyst gigs. The star is situated in the MLB sphere, but he recently gave his two cents on the hype surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance, as his own dating life used to be highly publicized back in his younger days.
"Sports and music have been intertwined for a long, long time. In that sense, I don't think it's anything new. I think anytime you get a new set of eyes, a new demographic that's paying attention to sports, [it's great]," shared Derek.
"I think Taylor Swift has a lot of fans anyway, so I don't necessarily think it's like, 'Oh, she's got a new set of fans now.' They probably were fans anyway. But I think it just puts the sports world into the spotlight," he concluded.