Shocking Nude Selfie! 'Return to Amish' Star Sabrina Burkholder Strips Down After Baby No. 6
In an eye-popping display of confidence, Return to Amish alum Sabrina Burkholder stunned fans with a nude selfie on Instagram — just two years after welcoming her sixth child!
The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 16, with an arresting shot that left little to the imagination, strategically covering her chest with one hand. Overlaying the image with the enticing text, “New content is up,” Burkholder was clearly promoting her OnlyFans account and turning heads!
Her bold move comes just over two years after she shocked her followers with the announcement of baby No. 6, her first with now-ex-boyfriend Scottie Harville. “Baby boy Aro Reno, born 2/23/23,” she revealed on Instagram in February 2023. “In Hebrew, Aro (pronounced like Arrow) means ‘bearer of martyrs, exalted, enlightened, mountain of strength.’”
The glamorous mom was all smiles when she exclusively shared with In Touch how she and Harville were basking in new parenthood bliss: “My boyfriend Scottie and I welcomed Aro with open arms, and we are very, very happy!”
Still, Burkholder's journey hasn’t been all smooth sailing. The devoted mother, who also shares son Zekiah and daughters Skylar and Kalani with ex-boyfriend Jethro Nolt, alongside daughters Oakley and Arianna with ex Harry Kreiser III, is no stranger to heartbreak.
In a dramatic twist, just four months before Aro's arrival, In Touch confirmed that Burkholder split from Nolt after over five years together, focusing on co-parenting instead. Viewers were introduced to Nolt during Season 6 of Return to Amish which aired from 2014 to 2023. Burkholder reflected on their long history, stating, “Jethro’s father is a preacher in the conservative Mennonite church.”
However, it appears romance and drama continued to swirl in Burkholder's life as she moved on with Harville. Yet, this relationship also took a dark turn. While the timeline of their breakup remains unclear, Burkholder revealed that their relationship had ended in a shocking life update— shared in February — following Harville's arrest for domestic battery.
Emphasizing her struggles, she posted: “In September 2024, my ex was charged with strangulation, kidnapping, and tampering with a witness. I found out last week that I’ve been walking around with a sprained neck for the past five months."
With raw honesty, she reached out to her followers, stating: “Here’s to all abuse survivors — I see you and I’m proud of you.”
Three days prior, she took to Facebook to divulge horrifying details of her escape from Harville's alleged violence, stating, “He picked up a metal table and was holding it over my head ready to bash my skull in."
Burkholder added, "If the cops hadn’t showed up immediately, while I was running for my life, I’d probably be dead."
Court documents reveal Harville, facing serious charges for kidnapping and domestic battery, is tangled in a web of legal troubles that only seem to escalate. Following a guilty verdict, he was sentenced to two years in jail and probation. But it doesn’t end there — Harville was charged again for violating Burkholder's protective order in February after sending her letters from behind bars.