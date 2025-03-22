Shocking Nude Selfie! 'Return to Amish' Star Sabrina Burkholder Strips Down After Baby No. 6

In an eye-popping display of confidence, Return to Amish alum Sabrina Burkholder stunned fans with a nude selfie on Instagram — just two years after welcoming her sixth child!

The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 16, with an arresting shot that left little to the imagination, strategically covering her chest with one hand. Overlaying the image with the enticing text, “New content is up,” Burkholder was clearly promoting her OnlyFans account and turning heads!

Her bold move comes just over two years after she shocked her followers with the announcement of baby No. 6, her first with now-ex-boyfriend Scottie Harville. “Baby boy Aro Reno, born 2/23/23,” she revealed on Instagram in February 2023. “In Hebrew, Aro (pronounced like Arrow) means ‘bearer of martyrs, exalted, enlightened, mountain of strength.’”