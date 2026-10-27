'Bigot' RFK Jr. Sparks Outrage From Critics After 'Racist' Remark Claiming Arabs 'Don't Produce Literature' and Only Create 'Hatred and War'

Article continues below advertisement

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing intense backlash following a campaign speech in Grand Rapids, Mich., on October 26, where he claimed that the world's Arab population does not produce science or literature and creates only "hatred" and "war.” Kennedy made the remarks while campaigning in Michigan for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, who is running in a tight Senate race against Democrat Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. Critics, historians, and journalists immediately condemned the statements as factually false and racially biased.

Article continues below advertisement

Abdul El-Sayed Defends Himself Against Islamophobic Attacks

Source: MEGA Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s comments about Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed have been deemed by critics as racist.

“I’m happy that I came in when Mike Rogers was talking about the Muslim Brotherhood,” Kennedy said. The campaign trail has been highly charged, as Rogers previously faced criticism for trying to link El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood based on a social media post regarding El-Sayed's estranged half-sister. El-Sayed has heavily criticized those attacks as Islamophobic. In a 2012 social media post, El-Sayed’s half-sister — whom he did not grow up with — claimed their mother had been involved with the organization in the early 1970s.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Abdul El-Sayed vehemently denied RFK Jr.'s accusations of his involvement with the Muslim Brotherhood.

El-Sayed, whom his stepmother raised from the age of 3, has maintained he did not “know what my mother was doing” at the time and called attempts to link him to the group “insane.” Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post noted that President Donald Trump has cozied up to Qatar, which is a known ally and funder of the Muslim Brotherhood. During his speech, Kennedy made broad generalizations about the estimated 500 million Arabs globally.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA RFK Jr.'s comments about Arab contributions to the arts were quickly debunked.

"There's five hundred million Arabs in the world. And yet they don't produce science. They don't win the Nobel Prize. They don't win the Fields Medal. They don't win the Wolf Prize. They don't produce literature,” he baselessly said. Arab writers have won major international literary prizes, most notably Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1988. Beyond Mahfouz, critics like Zeteo’s Justin Baragona highlighted other notable Arab Nobel laureates.

'This Is Just Hilariously Wrong on all Levels'

Source: MEGA One critic labeled Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s comments as 'nakedly racist and bigoted.'