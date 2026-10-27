'Bigot' RFK Jr. Sparks Outrage From Critics After 'Racist' Remark Claiming Arabs 'Don't Produce Literature' and Only Create 'Hatred and War'
Oct. 27 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing intense backlash following a campaign speech in Grand Rapids, Mich., on October 26, where he claimed that the world's Arab population does not produce science or literature and creates only "hatred" and "war.”
Kennedy made the remarks while campaigning in Michigan for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, who is running in a tight Senate race against Democrat Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.
Critics, historians, and journalists immediately condemned the statements as factually false and racially biased.
Abdul El-Sayed Defends Himself Against Islamophobic Attacks
“I’m happy that I came in when Mike Rogers was talking about the Muslim Brotherhood,” Kennedy said.
The campaign trail has been highly charged, as Rogers previously faced criticism for trying to link El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood based on a social media post regarding El-Sayed's estranged half-sister. El-Sayed has heavily criticized those attacks as Islamophobic.
In a 2012 social media post, El-Sayed’s half-sister — whom he did not grow up with — claimed their mother had been involved with the organization in the early 1970s.
El-Sayed, whom his stepmother raised from the age of 3, has maintained he did not “know what my mother was doing” at the time and called attempts to link him to the group “insane.”
Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post noted that President Donald Trump has cozied up to Qatar, which is a known ally and funder of the Muslim Brotherhood.
During his speech, Kennedy made broad generalizations about the estimated 500 million Arabs globally.
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"There's five hundred million Arabs in the world. And yet they don't produce science. They don't win the Nobel Prize. They don't win the Fields Medal. They don't win the Wolf Prize. They don't produce literature,” he baselessly said.
Arab writers have won major international literary prizes, most notably Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1988.
Beyond Mahfouz, critics like Zeteo’s Justin Baragona highlighted other notable Arab Nobel laureates.
'This Is Just Hilariously Wrong on all Levels'
“Besides being nakedly racist and bigoted, this is just hilariously wrong on all levels. I mean, Omar Yaghi won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry last year, and he won the Wolf Prize in 2018. And that’s just one example. He also said Arabs don’t produce any literature. Last year’s National Book Award winner was Lebanese writer and painter Rabih Alameddine. The winner in non-fiction? Egyptian-American journalist Omar El Akkad,” Baragona wrote.
Kennedy asserted that historical Islamic and Arab scholarly traditions were "destroyed by the Muslim Brotherhood," claiming the group has "created stagnant societies that do one or two things: hatred, war, and victimization."
Experts noted that the Muslim Brotherhood, which Kennedy blamed for the broad regional stagnation, was founded in 1928 and has never held sustained sovereign control over a state, rendering his timeline of historical destruction inaccurate.