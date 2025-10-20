RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines Praised for Flying Economy on Commercial Flight: 'Refreshing to See'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @corneliussene/TikTok RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines were spotted flying economy on a commercial flight.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the pair was seen boarding separately before taking their seats among fellow passengers in the main cabin. The clip quickly blew up with praise for their down-to-earth approach. “Refreshing to see — not too good for private. I would’ve wanted a pic or autograph but I respect people’s privacy,” one person wrote in the comments section. Another user chimed in, “I love how he’s just flying in economy with everybody else!”

One fan even declared, “Bobby is a national treasure.”

Source: @corneliussene/TikTok Cheryl Hines sat in a middle seat.

Many viewers applauded the couple’s humility, with some even taking a jab at other well-known Democrats. “Meanwhile Bernie [Sanders] and [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] flying on private jets because ‘we must fight the billionaires,’” one commenter quipped.

That remark refers to a previous Fox News clip showing Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders stepping off a Bombardier Challenger 604 — a luxury aircraft worth between $5 million and $7 million, costing around $15,000 an hour to rent. Both politicians were reportedly using the jet to travel for campaign rallies aimed at challenging “oligarchs and corporate interests” across America.

Source: MEGA Bernie Sanders gave an emotional speech at a recent 'No Kings' rally.

Interestingly, Sanders has also been making headlines for his passionate speeches at recent rallies, including the “No Kings” protest in Washington, D.C., where he defended American democracy. “Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, calls these rallies 'hate America events.’ Boy, does he have it wrong?” Sanders said during an emotional speech. “Millions of Americans are coming out today. Not because they hate America.”

He added, “We’re here because we love America. We’re here because we’re going to do everything we can to honor the sacrifices of millions of men and women who, over the last 250 years, sometimes died to defend our democracy and our freedoms.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump later dismissed the protests as 'hate America rallies.'

Trump and his allies, however, had a different take. Johnson dismissed the protests as “hate America rallies,” while other Republicans called them “anti-American.” When NPR asked the White House for comment, spokeswoman Abigail Jackson simply responded, “Who cares?” Donald Trump, who spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, also weighed in during an interview with Fox News.