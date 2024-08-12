Donald Trump's Team 'Had No Awareness' He Flew in Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein's Private Plane to Several Fundraisers

Internet sleuths soon began to find out more about the new aircraft, which is currently named N550GP, but was previously designated N212JE and was formerly owned by Epstein’s “Plan D LLC," registered in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Now, the Miami Herald confirms it is Epstein's jet that took Trump, 78, around. After his own plane had issues, he and part of his staff flew on "a small charter to Bozeman for a rally Friday night. The next day, he switched to another larger Gulfstream with a serial number that matches a plane once owned by Epstein, his former neighbor in Palm Beach, the campaign confirmed," the outlet reported.