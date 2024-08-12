OK Magazine
Donald Trump's Team 'Had No Awareness' He Flew in Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein's Private Plane to Several Fundraisers

donald trump flew jeffrey spstein jet pp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump flew in Jeffrey Epstein's private plane to several fundraisers, an outlet confirmed.

By:

Aug. 12 2024, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Unfortunate timing!

Donald Trump was back on Jeffrey Epstein's private plane again when he used it to travel to a campaign stop in Bozeman, Mont., in mid-August — as his own plane landed in Billings because of mechanical problems.

jeffrey epstein private jet
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.

Internet sleuths soon began to find out more about the new aircraft, which is currently named N550GP, but was previously designated N212JE and was formerly owned by Epstein’s “Plan D LLC," registered in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Now, the Miami Herald confirms it is Epstein's jet that took Trump, 78, around. After his own plane had issues, he and part of his staff flew on "a small charter to Bozeman for a rally Friday night. The next day, he switched to another larger Gulfstream with a serial number that matches a plane once owned by Epstein, his former neighbor in Palm Beach, the campaign confirmed," the outlet reported.

ann coulter still voting donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.

However, Trump's team "had no awareness that the charter plane had been owned by Mr. Epstein," the spokesperson said.

After Bozeman, Trump used Epstein's plane to travel on Saturday, August 11, to Jackson Hole, Wyo., and then to Aspen and Denver. “Trump Force One” was able to get Trump in Denver. Epstein's old plane was only used for one day, the spokesperson noted.

jeffrey epstein mugshot
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's plane has a new decal that reads, 'Trump 2024.'

According to flight data, the plane is now owned by an Ontario, California company called Threshold Aviation Group.

A campaign spokesperson confirmed that a decal which reads, "Trump 2024," was placed on Epstein's old plane for the trip.

Trump was in the same social circle as Epstein, who was arrested on s-- trafficking charges in 2019 and accused of abusing more than 100 girls and young women over the years. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail in August of 2019.

In 2002, Trump gushed over his pal, saying, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

trump plane baddcompany x
Source: @BADDCOMPANY/X

Donald Trump previously called Jeffrey Epstein a 'terrific guy.'

Trump, who was known to flight on Epstein's plane, and Epstein had a falling out over a property in Palm Beach that they had a bidding war over in 2004.

