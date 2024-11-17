Donald Trump and Don Jr. Accused of Holding RFK Jr. 'Hostage' as They Eat McDonald's on a Private Jet: 'Did You Bully Him?'
The diet starts tomorrow!
On Sunday, November 17, Donald Trump Jr. shared a shocking snapshot of himself, his dad, Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk as they enjoyed McDonald's in a private jet.
The image displayed the group of Republicans sitting around a table on the plane as they held up French fries and burgers from the famous fast-food chain. RFK Jr. — who was nominated to be the president-elect’s head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — looked noticeably uncomfortable.
“Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😬😬😬,” Don Jr. captioned the post, referencing how the lawyer wants to combat ultra-processed foods and poor nutrition while working under the Trump administration.
In response, fans of the convicted felon and his clan joked about the photo.
“Lmao, y’all really peer pressured RFK into eating McDonald’s?! 🤣😂 should be ashamed! 😅😂😂,” one user penned, while another said, “The look on RFK’s face says everything you need to know 😂😂😂.”
A third quipped, “When the cool kids peer pressure you into smoking weed,” as a fourth noted, “Bobby Kennedy hostage photo 😉.”
One more individual asked, “Did you bully RFK Jr. into eating McDonald’s?”
In addition to appointing Robert. to a role in his administration, Donald also offered Elon a job as co-lead of the new Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to “provide advice and guidance from outside of government.”
During a black-tie event at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, November 14, the 78-year-old joked that he hasn’t been able to get rid of the SpaceX founder since.
"You know, I'm a person that believes in high IQs, and his is about as high as they get," Donald said about Elon. "He launched a rocket three weeks ago, and then he went to Pennsylvania to campaign because he considered this more important than launching rockets that cost billions of dollars."
"What a job he does, and he happens to be a really good guy," the father-of-five added. "He likes this place. I just can't get him out of here. And you know what? I like having him here, too."
Elon has reportedly hardly left Mar-a-Lago since Donald won the presidency, where he’s been attending dinners, golf sessions or important meetings with the former reality TV star.
A source recently spilled about Elon’s presence in the administration to NBC News.
"He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it," they claimed. "And he’s sure taking lots of credit for the president’s victory. Bragging about America PAC and X to anyone who will listen. He’s trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. And the president is indebted to no one."