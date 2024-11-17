Donald Trump and Don Jr. Accused of Holding RFK Jr. 'Hostage' as They Eat McDonald's on a Private Jet: 'Did You Bully Him?'

The image displayed the group of Republicans sitting around a table on the plane as they held up French fries and burgers from the famous fast-food chain. RFK Jr. — who was nominated to be the president-elect’s head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — looked noticeably uncomfortable.

“Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😬😬😬,” Don Jr. captioned the post, referencing how the lawyer wants to combat ultra-processed foods and poor nutrition while working under the Trump administration.