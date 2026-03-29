RFK Jr. Says He Saw Donald Trump Draw a ‘Perfect Map’ of the Middle East From His ‘Encyclopedic’ Brain

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RFK Jr. Recalls a Moment When He Was on Air Force With Donald Trump

RFK JR: One time, Trump grabbed a placemat, turned it over, took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Middle East. Then he marked the troop strength of every country along each border on that map.. pic.twitter.com/6o4PD3xS2G — Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X RFK Jr. recalled being on Air Force One with Donald Trump.

RFK Jr. described a story where he was sitting with Trump on Air Force One where the topic of Syria came up in conversation. “One time during the campaign, I was on the airplane with him,” Kennedy said. And we were sitting across the table from each other, eating McDonald’s…drinking Diet Coke," the son of Robert F. Kennedy recalled.

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RFK Jr. Claims Donald Trump Has an 'Extraordinary Depth of Knowledge'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump 'took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Mid East,' RFK Jr. said.

"And we started talking about Syria. And he got a placemat, and he turned it on its back," the politician continued. "And then he took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Mid East. And then, he put the troop strength of every country on every border on that map. And it just challenged a lot of the assumptions that I had been told about him. He has this extraordinary depth of knowledge about what’s happening in each one of the agencies," RFK Jr. noted.

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Source: MEGA The HHS secretary said he 'drank the Kool-Aid' regarding Donald Trump.

After revealing the fun memory, RFK Jr. ended his anecdote by talking up the billionaire. “President Trump is exactly the opposite of everything that I believed him to be,” RFK Jr. added in his talk with Schlapp. “I admit I basically drank the Kool-Aid that he was this bombastic narcissist that didn’t read books [and] was ill-informed. And now I know the exact opposite. He’s the opposite of a narcissist, he’s an empath.” The environmental lawyer's story was hit with a wave of backlash from viewers once his appearance at the event hit social media.

Fans Trolled RFK Jr.'s Story

Source: MEGA Fans didn't believe RFK Jr.'s wild story about Donald Trump.