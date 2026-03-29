RFK Jr. Says He Saw Donald Trump Draw a ‘Perfect Map’ of the Middle East From His ‘Encyclopedic’ Brain
March 29 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed Donald Trump's hidden artistic talent.
The Department of Health and Human Services secretary, 72, told Mercedes Schlapp at the CPAC conference on March 28 how the president, 79, was apparently able to draw a map of the Middle East due to his "encyclopedic, molecular knowledge."
RFK Jr. Recalls a Moment When He Was on Air Force With Donald Trump
RFK Jr. described a story where he was sitting with Trump on Air Force One where the topic of Syria came up in conversation.
“One time during the campaign, I was on the airplane with him,” Kennedy said. And we were sitting across the table from each other, eating McDonald’s…drinking Diet Coke," the son of Robert F. Kennedy recalled.
RFK Jr. Claims Donald Trump Has an 'Extraordinary Depth of Knowledge'
"And we started talking about Syria. And he got a placemat, and he turned it on its back," the politician continued.
"And then he took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Mid East. And then, he put the troop strength of every country on every border on that map. And it just challenged a lot of the assumptions that I had been told about him. He has this extraordinary depth of knowledge about what’s happening in each one of the agencies," RFK Jr. noted.
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After revealing the fun memory, RFK Jr. ended his anecdote by talking up the billionaire.
“President Trump is exactly the opposite of everything that I believed him to be,” RFK Jr. added in his talk with Schlapp. “I admit I basically drank the Kool-Aid that he was this bombastic narcissist that didn’t read books [and] was ill-informed. And now I know the exact opposite. He’s the opposite of a narcissist, he’s an empath.”
The environmental lawyer's story was hit with a wave of backlash from viewers once his appearance at the event hit social media.
Fans Trolled RFK Jr.'s Story
"Trump actually drew a perfect map of [Jeffrey] Epstein’s Island and marked the number of preteens in each bungalow," a user stated on X.
"I’ll take… things that never happened for $200," one chimed in. "Such utter bulls---! He doesn't even know where the middle east is."
Someone else interjected: "In the history of things that never happened, nothing has ever happened less." Another fan added: "If you still need confirmation that Trump's running an administration of gigantic liars, just listen to this clip."