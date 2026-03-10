or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
OK LogoNEWS

RFK Jr. Reveals Why He Thrives Under Donald Trump’s Leadership

split photo of RFK Jr. & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. praised Donald Trump’s leadership as critics warn his health policies threaten public safety.

Profile Image

March 10 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, has stirred controversy with his viewpoints on vaccinations and conspiracy theories.

At an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, he expressed his admiration for former President Donald Trump, revealing why he considers Trump the best boss he has encountered.

Article continues below advertisement
image of RFK Jr. praised Donald Trump at a Heritage Foundation event.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. praised Donald Trump at a Heritage Foundation event.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. stated, “Trump will not tolerate overreach and doesn’t care about vested interests, doesn’t care about offending powerful people.”

He commended Trump as “the most business-friendly president” since George W. Bush, explaining, “It is a joy to work for him because he lets me do stuff that I don’t think anybody else would.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of RFK Jr. called Donald Trump the best boss he has had.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. called Donald Trump the best boss he has had.

Article continues below advertisement

While RFK Jr. praises Trump’s leadership, his comments raise significant concerns about public health. Shaughnessy Naughton, president of 314 Action, pointed out that “RFK Jr. has a vested interest in vaccine injury lawsuits—he’s profited from his anti-vax agenda in the past.” Critics fear that his freedom to implement policies may negatively impact the health of Americans.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Critics warned his health policies weaken public safety.
Source: MEGA

Critics warned his health policies weaken public safety.

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Naughton further criticized RFK Jr.’s potential financial gains, stating, “Now, RFK Jr. and his allies stand to make millions taking down vaccine manufacturers, while outbreaks spread like wildfire and children die.” The implications of RFK Jr.’s position are alarming, as he has been granted significant freedom to shape health policy.

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. was handpicked by Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Since taking office, he has enacted substantial changes to vaccination policies and has replaced CDC experts with individuals aligned with his anti-vaccine views. These actions have garnered both support and criticism from various sectors.

Interestingly, RFK Jr. has stated that trusting experts is “a feature of religion and totalitarianism,” a remark that has drawn the ire of his family. His nephew, Joseph P. Kennedy, condemned him, stating, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a threat to the health and well-being of every American.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Supporters argue RFK Jr. is challenging establishment norms.
Source: MEGA

Supporters argue RFK Jr. is challenging establishment norms.

Article continues below advertisement

The consequences of RFK Jr.’s leadership are already apparent, as former CDC official Susan Monarez resigned in protest against his controversial policies. Michigan Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens also weighed in, asserting, “One year into RFK Jr.’s tenure, and the results are clear: our public health system is weaker, Americans are less safe and less healthy, and science has been pushed aside. He must be impeached.”

Despite the backlash, many MAGA supporters applaud RFK Jr.'s policies, particularly those regarding vaccinations. His approach resonates with a significant portion of the MAGA base that opposes mandatory vaccines.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.