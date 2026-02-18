or
Donald Trump Under Fire for Repainting Air Force One in His Preferred Color Scheme: 'Wish He Would Concentrate on Other Things'

Photos of Donald Trump on Air Force One
Source: mega

Donald Trump is giving Air Force One a makeover.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is continuing to do things his way.

A new report revealed the president is changing the color scheme of Air Force One, which has stayed the same since the Kennedy administration.

The aircraft currently has a palette of white, light blue and a shade of darker blue, but he's swapping that out for red, white, dark blue and gold.

Photo of Donald Trump is having Air Force One repainted in red, white, dark blue and gold.
Source: mega

Donald Trump is having Air Force One repainted in red, white, dark blue and gold.

Vice President J.D. Vance's plane will also be repainted, as will the the jet that Trump was gifted from Qatar.

The POTUS had originally made plans for the remodel during his first term in office, but Joe Biden canceled it.

Photo of The blue color scheme dates back to the Kennedy administration.
Source: mega

The blue color scheme dates back to the Kennedy administration.

Social media users criticized the move, with many believing it's "a ridiculous waste of money" and not important compared to real issues going on in the country.

"I love the way it looks now. I wish he would concentrate on other things. Iran comes to mind," one person wrote on X, while a second said, "Another huge expense that benefited no one but himself. Or did he browbeat some donor into footing the bill."

"Who cares about the color of a plane when we are out here just trying to keep our heads above water?" asked a third individual.

Photo of Social media users were passionately divided on the change.
Source: mega

Social media users were passionately divided on the change.

Others came to Trump's defense, with one admirer calling it a "beautiful update."

"It’s been light blue for over 50 years & looks outdated. It should’ve always been the colors of our flag," said another supporter, while a third penned, "I love this change to patriotic colors!"

Donald Trump Has an Affinity for Redoing Things

Photo of The president recently renamed the Kennedy Center to include his own moniker.
Source: mega

The president recently renamed the Kennedy Center to include his own moniker.

Trump adding his own personal touch to things is nothing new, as he had the East Wing of the White House destroyed to install an expensive gilded ballroom.

He also renamed the Kennedy Center to The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, which was criticized by several members of the Kennedy family.

"The Kennedy Center was named after my uncle, President John F. Kennedy. It was named in his honor. He was a man who was interested in the arts, interested in culture, interested in education, language, history," Maria Shriver wrote in reaction on social media. "It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy. It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not."

