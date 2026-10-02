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RFK Jr. Says He Felt 'Pressure' From White House Over Ice Cream in Food Pyramid, J.D. Vance Responds

Split photo of RFK Jr. and JD Vance
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. felt pressure about his food pyramid, and JD Vance responded to it.

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Oct. 2 2026, Updated 8:57 a.m. ET

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims he reportedly felt "pressured" by the White House while constructing his food pyramid.

Talking to JD Vance at the MAHA Summit, RFK Jr. said that he faced "one of the biggest pressure campaigns" to add Oreo ice cream to the top of his food pyramid.

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Image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed he reportedly felt 'pressured' by the White House while constructing his food pyramid.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed he reportedly felt 'pressured' by the White House while constructing his food pyramid.

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary then told Vance that he was told the pressure came from the Vice President, before asking if that was accurate.

To this, Vance ostensibly validated his accusation, discussing his love for ice cream and calling himself "the Brett Kavanaugh" of the dessert.

He further recalled a phone call that he had with the HHS Secretary, in which he asked him to explain the "health benefits" of getting rid of sugar.

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What Does RFK's New Food Pyramid Look Like?

Image of While some dietitians and medical groups approved of this new food pyramid after the launch of the new guidelines, some others expressed concerns regarding it.
Source: MEGA

While some dietitians and medical groups approved of this new food pyramid after the launch of the new guidelines, some others expressed concerns regarding it.

Earlier this year, Kennedy Jr. revealed his redo of the food pyramid, though this one struck as quite different compared to what Americans are actually used to.

At the top of the pyramid now sits "protein, dairy, and healthy fats" such as red meat, cheese and whole milk, alongside fruits and vegetables.

"American households must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods, protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains, and dramatically reduce highly processed foods. This is how we Make America Healthy Again," he said at the time.

Adding to this, he also emphasized that protein should be prioritized at "every meal."

He put due emphasis on the importance of limiting processed foods and added sugars, and eating seafood, nuts, eggs and similar foods.

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Dieticians and Medical Groups Commented on RFK Jr.'s New Food Pyramid

Image of RFK Jr. said that he faced 'one of the biggest pressure campaigns' to add Oreo ice cream to the top of his food pyramid.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. said that he faced 'one of the biggest pressure campaigns' to add Oreo ice cream to the top of his food pyramid.

While some dietitians and medical groups approved of this new food pyramid after the launch of the new guidelines, some others expressed concerns regarding it.

The American Heart Association, for one, appreciated the emphasized importance of increasing intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and limiting processed foods and added sugars.

At the same time, the organization expressed concerns over RFK Jr.'s advice to eat more red meat, salt and whole-fat dairy. They recommended fat-free dairy instead of whole-fat dairy for heart health.

According to the organization, this could likely cause Americans to eat too much sodium and saturated fats, which are "primary drivers of cardiovascular disease."

Image of JD Vance validated RFK Jr.'s accusation, discussing his love for ice cream and calling himself 'the Brett Kavanaugh' of the dessert.
Source: MEGA

JD Vance validated RFK Jr.'s accusation, discussing his love for ice cream and calling himself 'the Brett Kavanaugh' of the dessert.

Dietitian Dana Angelo White expressed similar thoughts on the matter.

Per White, the protein guidelines could ''be more than people need" and underemphasize plant-based protein.

The doctor also noted how the guidelines "downplay" the harmful effects of sodium and that they require more clarity regarding the guidelines on consuming fats.

At the same time, he praised the call to eat more vegetables, fruits and foods with fiber.

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