RFK Jr. Says He Felt 'Pressure' From White House Over Ice Cream in Food Pyramid, J.D. Vance Responds

Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims he reportedly felt "pressured" by the White House while constructing his food pyramid. Talking to JD Vance at the MAHA Summit, RFK Jr. said that he faced "one of the biggest pressure campaigns" to add Oreo ice cream to the top of his food pyramid.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed he reportedly felt 'pressured' by the White House while constructing his food pyramid.

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary then told Vance that he was told the pressure came from the Vice President, before asking if that was accurate. To this, Vance ostensibly validated his accusation, discussing his love for ice cream and calling himself "the Brett Kavanaugh" of the dessert. He further recalled a phone call that he had with the HHS Secretary, in which he asked him to explain the "health benefits" of getting rid of sugar.

Article continues below advertisement

What Does RFK's New Food Pyramid Look Like?

Source: MEGA While some dietitians and medical groups approved of this new food pyramid after the launch of the new guidelines, some others expressed concerns regarding it.

Earlier this year, Kennedy Jr. revealed his redo of the food pyramid, though this one struck as quite different compared to what Americans are actually used to. At the top of the pyramid now sits "protein, dairy, and healthy fats" such as red meat, cheese and whole milk, alongside fruits and vegetables. "American households must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods, protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains, and dramatically reduce highly processed foods. This is how we Make America Healthy Again," he said at the time. Adding to this, he also emphasized that protein should be prioritized at "every meal." He put due emphasis on the importance of limiting processed foods and added sugars, and eating seafood, nuts, eggs and similar foods.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dieticians and Medical Groups Commented on RFK Jr.'s New Food Pyramid

Source: MEGA RFK Jr. said that he faced 'one of the biggest pressure campaigns' to add Oreo ice cream to the top of his food pyramid.

While some dietitians and medical groups approved of this new food pyramid after the launch of the new guidelines, some others expressed concerns regarding it. The American Heart Association, for one, appreciated the emphasized importance of increasing intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and limiting processed foods and added sugars. At the same time, the organization expressed concerns over RFK Jr.'s advice to eat more red meat, salt and whole-fat dairy. They recommended fat-free dairy instead of whole-fat dairy for heart health. According to the organization, this could likely cause Americans to eat too much sodium and saturated fats, which are "primary drivers of cardiovascular disease."

Source: MEGA JD Vance validated RFK Jr.'s accusation, discussing his love for ice cream and calling himself 'the Brett Kavanaugh' of the dessert.