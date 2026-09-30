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J.D. Vance's Doctor Reveals Diet That Led to VP's 30-Pound Weight Loss and 'Improved' Appearance

Sean O'Mara, JD Vance, Megyn kelly
Source: @MegynKelly/YOUTUBE ; MEGA

J.D. Vance's diet is supposed to target visceral fat.

Sept. 30 2026, Updated 1:09 p.m. ET

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who advises Vice President J.D. Vance, discussed the veep’s physical transformation and weight loss on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Vance, 42, lost approximately 30 pounds starting around Lent, bringing about a noticeable change in his facial structure and overall appearance, which many point to as a step toward his likely 2028 presidential run.

O'Mara — founder of the Executive Biology Institute — attributed Vance's physical changes to a specialized dietary shift.

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Inside the Diet

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photo of Dr. Sean O'Mara has helped J.D. Vance, RFK Jr. and Sean Duffy.
Source: @MegynKelly/YOUTUBE ; MEGA

Dr. Sean O'Mara has helped J.D. Vance, RFK Jr. and Sean Duffy.

O'Mara's protocol centers on eliminating inflammation-causing foods, combining a nutrient-dense carnivore diet with fermented vegetables to optimize metabolic health and eliminate deep visceral fat.

During the interview, O'Mara and Kelly also discussed how O'Mara has provided similar health and diet guidance to other figures within the administration circle, such as RFK Jr. and Sean Duffy.

“So as you get older, you actually should get more attractive. Like looking at the examples of other politicians, many of them have gone on this diet and improved their appearance. As they've gotten rid of visceral fat, their faces improve, and so because their faces improve," O’Mara said.

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Dr. Sean O'Mara Criticized the Modern Approach to Health

photo of The doctor explained how J.D. Vance's diet helped him lose 30 pounds.
Source: @MegynKelly/YOUTUBE

The doctor explained how J.D. Vance's diet helped him lose 30 pounds.

“I tell people you pay attention to your doctor when you go to a doctor, and they're so heavy, and they're so diseased, and they look all, and they talk like this, and you got to lower your cholesterol," he explained. "We're going to start a statin. You know, it's like going to a dentist with jacked up, messed up teeth."

O’Mara’s extreme diet recommendations and unorthodox legal history draw substantial skepticism and criticism from mainstream medical experts.

Dietitians and cardiologists strongly criticize the carnivore diet he advocates. Eliminating entire food groups like fruits, whole grains, and diverse vegetables runs counter to decades of established nutritional science.

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photo of The diet consists mostly of red meat and fermented foods.
Source: @MegynKelly/YOUTUBE

The diet consists mostly of red meat and fermented foods.

Researchers warn that a diet consisting entirely of red meat can negatively impact cholesterol profiles and colon health over time.

O'Mara frequently criticizes traditional medicine for "blindly managing sickness with pills," pushing lifestyle-only interventions even for conditions where standard medical care or medication is clinically proven to save lives.

He also relies heavily on individual accounts and high-profile clients (like Vance and RFK Jr.) rather than large-scale, peer-reviewed clinical trials.

The Doctor Has Faced Controversy Before

photo of In 2023, Dr. Sean O'Mara faced legal issues and financial penalties for allegedly lying to clients.
Source: MEGA

In 2023, Dr. Sean O'Mara faced legal issues and financial penalties for allegedly lying to clients.

In 2023, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison penalized O’Mara for violating state charity laws.

Ellison accused O'Mara of falsely telling prospective patients that his high-priced boutique clinic packages (ranging from $1,500 to $3,000) benefited a non-profit charity and were tax-deductible.

O'Mara signed an Assurance of Discontinuance to stop the practice and faced a $25,000 penalty for any further violations. State documents also noted a past medical licensing history involving allegations of misleading conduct.

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