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Donald Trump Posts Bizarre AI Video of Him as a Doctor

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA,@realDonaldTrump/x

Donald Trump strangely announced a 'treatment plan' for those theoretically diagnosed with 'Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).'

July 13 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump posted a 90-second, AI-generated video on Truth Social just before midnight Thursday, July 2, in which he is dressed as "Dr. Trump" in a white lab coat to present a "treatment plan" for individuals supposedly diagnosed with "Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).”

The deepfaked Trump opens the video by asking, “Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?”

He then announces that he has a specialized “treatment plan” to help them.

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'I'm Dr. Trump and I Have a Treatment Plan'

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Donald Trump
Source: @realDonaldTrump/x

'Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?' the deep fake video begins.

“The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan,” the AI version of the 80-year-old says.

Described as “deranged” by The Daily Beast, the video features deepfakes of prominent Trump critics Robert De Niro, John Leguizamo, Rosie O'Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton admitting they are "constantly angry" and "making everyone miserable" before delivering fake endorsements and claiming they are recovering thanks to his care.

The fake version of Leguizamo, a vocal critic of Trump’s attacks on Latin American immigrants, replies, “Man, I’ve been suffering for years. I really didn’t believe that there was help out there."

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'Just Have a Diet Coke Like Me'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced backlash for posting the AI video of himself as a doctor.

“I had no idea how much this was affecting my life. My work has slowed down. I’m hardly recognizable anymore. I just needed help. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. Constantly angry. I made everyone miserable around me,” adds the fake De Niro.

At the end of the clip, the AI Trump gives his medical advice: “Turn off fake news. Say your prayers and, if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me.”

This is not the first time Trump's social media has leaned into medical imagery. In April, Trump faced severe backlash from Christian supporters after posting an AI image that depicted him as a Jesus-like figure with glowing hands healing a patient.

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Donald Trump's AI Videos Frequently Get Him Into Trouble

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously faced backlash for posting an AI image that depicted him as a Jesus-like figure.

After deleting that post, Trump defended it by claiming he never intended to look like Jesus, insisting to reporters that he thought the image depicted him as a Red Cross doctor making people better.

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,” Trump said of the post, which was later deleted.

Medical experts and mental health professionals have strongly dismissed Trump's "Doctor Trump" AI video, reiterating that "Trump Derangement Syndrome," the term the president and his rabid supporters use to describe anyone critical of them, is entirely fake and has absolutely zero medical validity.

Previous incidents compound the medical community's frustration with Trump's AI content.

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was blasted in late 2025 for sharing a computer-generated deepfake video promoting 'MedBeds.'

In late 2025, Trump shared a computer-generated deepfake video promoting "MedBeds" — a far-right, QAnon-linked medical conspiracy theory claiming the existence of secret, futuristic pods that could instantly cure any disease.

Medical Researchers and Watchdogs blasted the post as highly dangerous, questioning why a sitting president would use his platform to string desperate people along with a "shared reality" medical hoax.

The video sparked massive internet outrage from health advocates before Trump quietly deleted it 12 hours later.

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