Donald Trump's $2 Billion Disclosure Sparks New Questions About Family Profit and the Presidency

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President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure is drawing sharp criticism for revealing the extent to which he and his family have profited during his time in office. The mandatory annual filing showed the president reporting more than $2 billion in income, including around $1.2 billion from cryptocurrency ventures tied to his family. The Wall Street Journal editorial board, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, sharply criticized the Trump family for what it called “profiting off the Presidency in ways that demean the office.”

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Source: MEGA The filing detailed major earnings from the crypto venture he founded with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

The disclosure showed Trump received $593 million from World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture he founded with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The company’s CEO is Zach Witkoff, son of Steve Witkoff, the New York property investor Trump has used as a special envoy in the Middle East and Russia. Trump also netted $635 million from the $TRUMP memecoin he launched shortly before his inauguration.

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The Crypto Windfall

Source: UNSPLASH The crypto venture reportedly entered into deals with foreign companies that may have been seeking influence.

The Journal’s editorial board argued that “The Trump clan is cashing in on the Presidency in big and sketchy ways,” pointing to World Liberty Financial deals with foreign actors and companies that may have been seeking influence. The board cited past reporting on deals involving a crypto firm based in the United Arab Emirates and the government of Pakistan. It also noted that the UAE used World Liberty’s “stablecoin” to invest in Binance, whose co-founder Changpeng Zhao was pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act and serving a four-month jail term. “A sitting president reporting more than $2 billion in income is not just unusual — it demands serious scrutiny,” said Christopher Lee, founder of Foresight Strategic Advisors, who has three decades of experience in political campaigns.

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The Presidency and the Family Business

Source: MEGA Critics questioned whether presidential influence benefited the family’s business interests.

The Journal also highlighted Trump family investments connected to critical minerals and federal policy. Trump received capital gains from MP Materials after the Pentagon announced it was taking a 15 percent stake in the company. Donald Trump Jr. invested in Vulcan Elements three months before it received a $620 million government loan. “The question is not whether a president may have private income,” Lee explained, pointing to federal bribery laws and the Constitution’s Emoluments Clauses. “The question is whether the presidency, the White House, or federal policy are being used to enrich the president, his family, or his businesses.”

Donald Trump’s Response

Source: MEGA Donald Trump defended his wealth by pointing to gains in the stock market.