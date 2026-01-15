Donald Trump Caught Snubbing RFK Jr. During Awkward Moment at the White House: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found himself in an uncomfortable spotlight after an awkward encounter with Donald Trump at the White House. On Wednesday, January 14, the Health and Human Services Secretary joined Trump for the signing of a bipartisan bill allowing schools to serve whole and 2 percent milk. During the event, Trump suddenly asked, “Where’s Bobby?” prompting Kennedy to step forward, tap the president on the shoulder and extend his hand for a handshake.

Trump: We have some milk here. It has been sitting here for five days so. I brought it so the press can have some. Remember the old days and we were kids and everyone shared a bottle pic.twitter.com/Q0CN59RtHr — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2026

Instead of greeting him, Trump pointed at Kennedy and told him to “go ahead,” leaving the moment visibly tense.

Source: Fox News Donald Trump ignored RFK Jr. during a White House event.

Kennedy then shifted gears and praised the president. “I want to echo what Brooke [Rollins] said about finally having a president that sees the alignment between farm prosperity, good food policy and the health of our children," he said.

He continued, “These are common sense associations... we finally have a president that is implementing these policies and getting real food to our children.”

Source: Fox News The moment happened during a milk policy signing.

After delivering a four-minute speech about the bill and his Make America Healthy Agenda, Kennedy finally received the handshake he had been waiting for. Trump quickly moved on, though, joking about a large bottle of milk on his desk and saying it had been sitting there for five days and should be offered to reporters. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025, which passed Congress last fall, rolled back Obama-era restrictions on higher-fat milk in schools. Rollins described the legislation as a fix to Michelle Obama’s “short-sighted campaign to ditch whole milk.” Schools will still be allowed to offer skim and low-fat milk alongside whole and 2 percent options.

The moment comes shortly after Kennedy spoke candidly about Trump’s eating habits during a podcast appearance. “The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is,” Kennedy said on the “Katie Miller Podcast” on Tuesday, January 13.

Source: Katie Miller Pod/YouTube RFK Jr. recently talked about Donald Trump's bad eating habits.

Despite his diet, Trump has claimed milk plays a role in his mental sharpness. “I’ve taken a lot of [test],” Trump said on Wednesday. “I’ve aced every one of them because I drink milk.”

In an October 2025 podcast interview, Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters recalled traveling with Trump during the 2024 campaign and being shocked by his fast-food routine.

Source: MEGA The president admitted he doesn't like to exercise.