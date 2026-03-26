RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Slams Chelsea Handler's Claims They Sold Her a 'Toxic' Home: 'She's Trying to Get a Laugh'
March 26 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, broke her silence as Chelsea Handler continues to express her shock at the alleged poor condition the duo left their Los Angeles, Calif., home in when they sold it to the comedian.
In a preview for an upcoming interview, Hines questioned the timing of Handler's recent allegations, noting the deal was made "five years ago."
'It Doesn't Make Sense'
"She's just now complaining about it, which is also, I don't know that she's getting a lot of sympathy from people. She's buying a $6 million house," the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum spilled. "And talking about how she feels duped and that we tried to sell her a house that was, her word, ‘toxic,’ which also doesn't make sense."
Cheryl Hines Left Chelsea Handler a Note
As Handler mentioned, Hines confirmed she left the stand-up comic "a personal note when she moved in, just saying how much we love the house. And I hope that she has a beautiful life in this house. And if you need anything, call me. And I left my number."
"So I don't know if we were trying to unload a toxic house on her. I wouldn't have left my number," Hines pointed out.
"So, what are you going to do? She's trying to get a laugh, I guess, and some likes," Hines shadily added.
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As OK! reported, Handler first dished on the real estate deal on her podcast, explaining she didn't know she was buying the property from the couple because it was sold through a "blind trust."
"The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house," Handler shared of the alleged mess. "When they opened up the house, they were like, 'this house is the most toxic environment, you cannot live here for at least two years.'"
Chelsea Handler Finally Moved in After 4 Years of Renovations
"I’m not exaggerating any of this," Handler insisted. "It was a disaster."
Aside from major renovations of the home, she had to remove a "little outdoor storage unit" on the premises, as an inspection deemed it "illegal."
On the Wednesday, March 26, episode of The View, Handler revealed she "regrets" buying the house but is glad the chaos is now over.
"The good news is — it's taken me four years — but I've rebuilt the house," she spilled. "It's beautiful now, I just moved in last week. So the drama is over!"