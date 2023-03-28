'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Michael Sterling After 5 Years Of Marriage

According to the filing, Marcille listed the date of marriage as October 7, 2018, but noted the two were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

The America's Next Top Model star demanded primary custody of their children and child support from the Georgia attorney. The former couple shares three children together: Michael Sterling Jr., Maverick Sterling and Marley Sterling — whom she had with ex Kevin McCall but the lawyer later adopted. Marcille requested that Sterling contribute to the care and maintenance of the children including medical bills.