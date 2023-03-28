'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Michael Sterling After 5 Years Of Marriage
Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling have called it quits.
According to legal documents obtained by OK!, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from her husband of five years on Thursday, March 23.
According to the filing, Marcille listed the date of marriage as October 7, 2018, but noted the two were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”
The America's Next Top Model star demanded primary custody of their children and child support from the Georgia attorney. The former couple shares three children together: Michael Sterling Jr., Maverick Sterling and Marley Sterling — whom she had with ex Kevin McCall but the lawyer later adopted. Marcille requested that Sterling contribute to the care and maintenance of the children including medical bills.
The Bravo star stated in the documents, both she and her ex-spouse have “acquired various assets, known and unknown to [Eva], tangible and in tangible. [Eva] should be awarded an equitable division of all marital assets, both real and personal.”
In 2020, Marcille shared a heartfelt post about her then-partner adopting her 9-year-old. “Marley was born in 2014 and I gave her her biological father’s name. After two months, we became estranged and I raised her as a single mom. And then, the good Lord saw fit for me to meet an amazing man, Michael Sterling, who has become my husband and the father of my later children," she penned to Instagram.
"Long story short, we all have the name Sterling, and Marley is the only one with her biological father’s name and I saw it necessary and Mike saw it necessary to change her name," the Housewife continued. “We’ve been going through the process — I must say, it is not an easy process and it is not for the faint of heart — but we’ve been working through it and [as of] yesterday I can say thanks to the honorable Judge Manning here in Fulton County court granted me a name change for Marley. She is now officially and legally Marley Rae Sterling.”
